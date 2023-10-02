“Gran Turismo Sport” to Cease Online Services in 2024, Focus Shifts to “Gran Turismo 7”

The popular PlayStation 4 exclusive game, “Gran Turismo Sport,” will be ending its online services on January 31, 2024. Developed by Polyphony Digital and published by SIE, the announcement was made on the official website, notifying players about the upcoming shutdown.

“Gran Turismo Sport” was initially released in 2017 and has become one of the flagship titles of the GT series during the PS4 era. The game stood out for its collaboration with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and its focus on competitive gameplay, leading to its name “Sport.”

Starting from December 1, 2023, the game will cease the sale of paid downloadable content on the PlayStation Store. On January 31, 2024, all online services will come to a halt. The developers have expressed their intention to shift their focus to the recently launched “Gran Turismo 7” for future operations.

Once the online service is terminated, players will no longer have access to features such as communities, open lobbies, quick matching, season events, mileage stores, or online functions/items like custom paints. Additionally, trophies that require online connections will no longer be attainable. However, the game’s offline functionality will continue to work as usual, including all previously purchased downloads.

The announcement has prompted mixed reactions from the “Gran Turismo Sport” community. While some players understand the need to move on to newer titles and appreciate the extended support over the years, others expressed disappointment about losing access to certain online features and the competitive aspect of the game.

As the online services draw to a close, fans of “Gran Turismo Sport” are eagerly looking forward to the future developments of “Gran Turismo 7.” With its release last year, the latest installment in the series has shown promising features and improvements, ensuring an exciting racing experience for players.

With only a few years remaining until the shutdown, fans of “Gran Turismo Sport” are advised to make the most of the remaining online features and enjoy the competitive racing community while they still can.

