The mobile web game “Grandblue Fantasy (グランブルーファンタジー)” in operation under Cygames held a physical event “”Granblue Fantasy” Festival 2022-2023″ at the Tokyo Big Sight from January 20 to 22. This report will bring you the world ‘s first “Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Granblue Fantasy: Relink)” (PC / PS5 / PS4) demo report that is open to general players.

“Granblue Fantasy Relink” is scheduled to be released in 2023. It is an action role-playing game that supports up to 4 players to play online. The demo version shown this time is a single-player mode that can be played for up to 10 minutes each time. The goal is to defeat many goblins (ゴブリン) or goblin warriors (ゴブリンウォーリア). The leader Gryphon (Griffon) fights. There is no need to explore the map, and you can only fight in a narrow range. It can be said that it is completely focused on the content of the battle. It seems that it should be a version specially made for trial play.

Players can choose from Glan, Catalina, Io, Rakam, Siegfried, Charlotte, and Lancelot (ランスロット) and other seven people choose one to control. Since the battle is basically carried out in a team of 4 people, the remaining 3 people are controlled by the computer. This time, the author played for about 30 minutes in the trial game open to media reporters. Now I will introduce to you my impressions after actually controlling each character.

Because this game is supposed to be a game aimed at the loyal players of “Grand Blue Fantasy”, I thought it would be a game that is easy to play for players who are not good at action games… But in reality However, it is very surprising. After the trial, it makes people feel that it is a very challenging action game.

To be precise, it is because the game itself has prepared a variety of actions and operations, and it adopts the “assistant mode (アシストモード)” that can perform refreshing actions just by pressing the button. Even the player only needs to manipulate the character to move. Full support functions such as the “full assist mode (full assist mode)” that will automatically attack, have been adjusted to make it easy for people to play. But on the other hand, if you are a player who wants to enjoy action games, as long as you don’t use these support functions, you can seriously invest in challenging games.

The main operation process is to press the □ button and △ button to launch a combo to launch an attack, and to use a special ability (アビリティ) at the right time. When the HP decreases, use the potion to restore it. It’s just that although the special abilities are very powerful, each ability has its own cooldown time, and it must be used at the most appropriate time. In addition, when the enemy’s stun meter (スタンゲージ) is full, the partner will request to press the 〇 button to start the link, because as long as you can respond within a certain period of time, you can launch a very powerful “link attack (リンクアタック)”, like special abilities, are elements that require players to quickly judge.





After entering the state where the link attack can be used, just press the 〇 button for a certain period of time and it will be displayed

There are many things you want to do in battle, but I hope you will not get it wrong. In fact, this game is definitely not a game with very complicated operations. Rather than saying it’s difficult, it’s actually closer to making people think about launching an attack and taking the opportunity to dodge to recover, then apply strengthening and weakening magic, do this and do that… It’s such a game where you can enjoy fast-paced battles . Because the movements performed by the characters are very light, it feels very refreshing just to control the characters.





Based on the action system described above, the game has sufficient differences for each character to express the character’s characteristics. It’s not just that the movements are different, but the fighting style… It should be said that the systems directly related to each character are different.

For example, Glenn and Catalina are introduced in the character selection screen as characters with simple and easy-to-understand attack methods and relatively low difficulty in operation. However, the effects of the two when the attack button is pressed are completely different. For Glenn, as long as the combination of the □ button and the △ button can be used perfectly until the end, the professional level can be improved during the battle (ジョブレベル). Because the special ability will be strengthened with the increase of the professional level, so it is easy to understand the process of strengthening the continuous skill before using the special ability. In addition, after all, it is the protagonist of “Grand Blue Fantasy”, such as “destroying armor (アーマーブレイク)” means lowering the defense, “death torrent (ディストリーム)” means continuous attack, etc. It can be easily predicted from the names that everyone is familiar with. The special ability effect is also a very pleasing design.

On the other hand, Catalina’s system design is to accumulate “God of War Meter (アレスゲージ)” by performing continuous skills. When the accumulation is full, you can summon Ares, the God of War, to launch a powerful attack, and special Ability has nothing to do with it.





To give more different examples, like Io, who uses magic as a weapon, he can increase the “magic vortex” by performing normal attacks or special abilities, and further strengthen the power of the charged attack until he has cultivated enough to kill with one blow. High fire attack. As for Rakam, who uses a musket as a weapon, because his combat style is basically a shooting attack from a long distance, his basic tactics are completely different from Glenn’s.

Incidentally, Rakam’s special ability is set to “Duration (デュレーション)”, which is an interesting move that allows him to move at high speed without doing any movement at all while posing. Thought it would be designed like this.

As an action game, Lancelot is the most fun to operate. Not only is the high-speed combo launched by two swords very gorgeous, because pressing the △ button can also perform an attack while moving left and right, so it can be used together with dodge actions, which can be said to be unimpeded.

It makes people feel that the game fully expresses the different personalities of each character through various elements such as actions, tactics, and special abilities. Therefore, it also makes people look forward to what the characters that cannot be used in this trial will be made into.

And when it comes to the way of expressing the characters, it should also be mentioned here that the dialogue between the characters is also very rich. During the battle, you will praise your partner’s performance, or thank the partner who launched the rescue, and the characters will frequently trigger dialogue. In addition to the combination that everyone can predict that Rackham and Io will definitely joke with each other, you will also see Rackham saying “Boss Siegfried!” and other lines, there are many The unexpected combination is also very exciting.

In addition, when using the secret, as long as a partner casts the secret next, the familiar chain burst (チェインバースト) can be triggered to cause additional damage. At this time, for example, after Siegfried uses the secret, Lancelot also uses it together, and Siegfried will shout “Lancelot!” at this time. According to the author’s actual test results of playing many different characters, no matter what combination is used, there will be no situation where the name is not called, so it should be that all available characters have recorded relevant voices. Such detailed performances are also the key points that move players very much.

The performance of the enemy is also very particular. For example, the Goblin warrior is a tricky enemy who will use the shield held in his left hand to bounce back the player’s attack. Because if you attack casually, you can’t hurt it at all, so you have to act together with your partner, attack from a direction that cannot be blocked by the shield, or if the control character is Katarina, freeze your feet to prevent it Action is also an effective tactic, and should be quite intense in multiplayer.

In addition, in the original game of “Grand Blue Fantasy”, the Griffin beast, which does not feel so powerful at all, will also create a huge tornado around it and fly around the field. It can be said to be a very tricky boss-level enemy. People can’t help but wonder what it would be like if it appeared in the boss who was very tricky in the original work. It makes people look forward to how this work will express the enemies in the original work.

If you are a player who has been a knight for a while, you should know that this work was originally announced at the PlayStation conference in 2016 and is scheduled to be released in 2018, but it has undergone changes in the development system and multiple releases. A work of extension and other twists and turns. It’s been 7 years since the first announcement, and finally I’m going to officially meet with the players. Although it’s very exciting, it should be a little uneasy to be honest.

But the trial version shown this time can be said to be enough to overturn the player’s sense of uneasiness, and greatly increase the expectation value, which makes people more interested in the follow-up information. This is the most direct feeling of the author as a sky rider.

The refreshing and challenging action combat, as well as the character personality expressed through different operation senses and interactions, are really impeccable during the trial play. Even the game screens that are not specifically mentioned in the above report, just look at the screenshots of the game, and you can know that the 3D module reproduces the visual effects in the style of “Grand Blue Fantasy”. It makes people feel that it is very important to add all the elements that should be required as an “action game of “Grand Blue Fantasy” into the game, and I really want to play the official version of the game as soon as possible.

In the end, there is only one worry left, and that is whether the character I like will appear as an available character! ? After playing this trial version, people want to see the gorgeous movements of the characters in the game even more! Let us know who can use it!!

