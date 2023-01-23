Players can choose from Glan, Catalina, Io, Rakam, Siegfried, Charlotte, and Lancelot (ランスロット) and other seven people choose one to control. Since the battle is basically carried out in a team of 4 people, the remaining 3 people are controlled by the computer. This time, the author played for about 30 minutes in the trial game open to media reporters. Now I will introduce to you my impressions after actually controlling each character.
To be precise, it is because the game itself has prepared a variety of actions and operations, and it adopts the “assistant mode (アシストモード)” that can perform refreshing actions just by pressing the button. Even the player only needs to manipulate the character to move. Full support functions such as the “full assist mode (full assist mode)” that will automatically attack, have been adjusted to make it easy for people to play. But on the other hand, if you are a player who wants to enjoy action games, as long as you don’t use these support functions, you can seriously invest in challenging games.
The main operation process is to press the □ button and △ button to launch a combo to launch an attack, and to use a special ability (アビリティ) at the right time. When the HP decreases, use the potion to restore it. It’s just that although the special abilities are very powerful, each ability has its own cooldown time, and it must be used at the most appropriate time. In addition, when the enemy’s stun meter (スタンゲージ) is full, the partner will request to press the 〇 button to start the link, because as long as you can respond within a certain period of time, you can launch a very powerful “link attack (リンクアタック)”, like special abilities, are elements that require players to quickly judge.
There are many things you want to do in battle, but I hope you will not get it wrong. In fact, this game is definitely not a game with very complicated operations. Rather than saying it’s difficult, it’s actually closer to making people think about launching an attack and taking the opportunity to dodge to recover, then apply strengthening and weakening magic, do this and do that… It’s such a game where you can enjoy fast-paced battles . Because the movements performed by the characters are very light, it feels very refreshing just to control the characters.
Based on the action system described above, the game has sufficient differences for each character to express the character’s characteristics. It’s not just that the movements are different, but the fighting style… It should be said that the systems directly related to each character are different.
On the other hand, Catalina’s system design is to accumulate “God of War Meter (アレスゲージ)” by performing continuous skills. When the accumulation is full, you can summon Ares, the God of War, to launch a powerful attack, and special Ability has nothing to do with it.
To give more different examples, like Io, who uses magic as a weapon, he can increase the “magic vortex” by performing normal attacks or special abilities, and further strengthen the power of the charged attack until he has cultivated enough to kill with one blow. High fire attack. As for Rakam, who uses a musket as a weapon, because his combat style is basically a shooting attack from a long distance, his basic tactics are completely different from Glenn’s.
Incidentally, Rakam’s special ability is set to “Duration (デュレーション)”, which is an interesting move that allows him to move at high speed without doing any movement at all while posing. Thought it would be designed like this.
As an action game, Lancelot is the most fun to operate. Not only is the high-speed combo launched by two swords very gorgeous, because pressing the △ button can also perform an attack while moving left and right, so it can be used together with dodge actions, which can be said to be unimpeded.
It makes people feel that the game fully expresses the different personalities of each character through various elements such as actions, tactics, and special abilities. Therefore, it also makes people look forward to what the characters that cannot be used in this trial will be made into.
And when it comes to the way of expressing the characters, it should also be mentioned here that the dialogue between the characters is also very rich. During the battle, you will praise your partner’s performance, or thank the partner who launched the rescue, and the characters will frequently trigger dialogue. In addition to the combination that everyone can predict that Rackham and Io will definitely joke with each other, you will also see Rackham saying “Boss Siegfried!” and other lines, there are many The unexpected combination is also very exciting.
In addition, when using the secret, as long as a partner casts the secret next, the familiar chain burst (チェインバースト) can be triggered to cause additional damage. At this time, for example, after Siegfried uses the secret, Lancelot also uses it together, and Siegfried will shout “Lancelot!” at this time. According to the author’s actual test results of playing many different characters, no matter what combination is used, there will be no situation where the name is not called, so it should be that all available characters have recorded relevant voices. Such detailed performances are also the key points that move players very much.
The performance of the enemy is also very particular. For example, the Goblin warrior is a tricky enemy who will use the shield held in his left hand to bounce back the player’s attack. Because if you attack casually, you can’t hurt it at all, so you have to act together with your partner, attack from a direction that cannot be blocked by the shield, or if the control character is Katarina, freeze your feet to prevent it Action is also an effective tactic, and should be quite intense in multiplayer.
If you are a player who has been a knight for a while, you should know that this work was originally announced at the PlayStation conference in 2016 and is scheduled to be released in 2018, but it has undergone changes in the development system and multiple releases. A work of extension and other twists and turns. It’s been 7 years since the first announcement, and finally I’m going to officially meet with the players. Although it’s very exciting, it should be a little uneasy to be honest.
But the trial version shown this time can be said to be enough to overturn the player’s sense of uneasiness, and greatly increase the expectation value, which makes people more interested in the follow-up information. This is the most direct feeling of the author as a sky rider.
In the end, there is only one worry left, and that is whether the character I like will appear as an available character! ? After playing this trial version, people want to see the gorgeous movements of the characters in the game even more! Let us know who can use it!!
