The PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam® exclusive game “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising”, planned and produced by Cygames, Inc. and developed by Arc System Works, announced that “Zigfried” will join the battle as a new playable character. In addition, beta testing is scheduled to begin in May 2023.

■The new playable character “Zigfried” joins the battle!

“Siegfried” (CV: Kazuhiko Inoue) He wields a great sword boldly, and is good at knocking down opponents with wide-range attacks.

By consuming stamina and using the special skill “Fine Riding Strategy”, you can gain overwhelming attack power for a certain period of time.

▼ Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – EVO Japan 2023 Trailer

■ Beta testing will be carried out in May 2023!

The beta test is scheduled to be implemented in May 2023, and the target platforms are PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4. The details of the beta test will be announced on the “Granblue Fantasy: Versus” Japanese official Twitter account, please pay more attention to it.

“Granblue Fantasy: Versus” Japanese official Twitter: https://twitter.com/gbvs_official

“Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” Game Overview

Game NameGranblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Game Genre Versus Fighting & Party

1 to 2 players (offline)

Connection function support

Suggested selling price undecided

The release date is scheduled to be released in 2023

Game platform PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Steam®

Game rating scheduled for review

Planning and Production Cygames, Inc.

Develop ARC SYSTEM WORKS CO.,LTD.

Copyright mark © Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

“Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” Japanese official website: https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp

