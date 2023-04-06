~ Beta testing will be implemented in May 2023! ~
The PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam® exclusive game “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising”, planned and produced by Cygames, Inc. and developed by Arc System Works, announced that “Zigfried” will join the battle as a new playable character. In addition, beta testing is scheduled to begin in May 2023.
■The new playable character “Zigfried” joins the battle!
“Siegfried” (CV: Kazuhiko Inoue) He wields a great sword boldly, and is good at knocking down opponents with wide-range attacks.
By consuming stamina and using the special skill “Fine Riding Strategy”, you can gain overwhelming attack power for a certain period of time.
▼ Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – EVO Japan 2023 Trailer
■ Beta testing will be carried out in May 2023!
The beta test is scheduled to be implemented in May 2023, and the target platforms are PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4. The details of the beta test will be announced on the “Granblue Fantasy: Versus” Japanese official Twitter account, please pay more attention to it.
“Granblue Fantasy: Versus” Japanese official Twitter: https://twitter.com/gbvs_official
“Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” Game Overview
Game NameGranblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Game Genre Versus Fighting & Party
1 to 2 players (offline)
Connection function support
Suggested selling price undecided
The release date is scheduled to be released in 2023
Game platform PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Steam®
Game rating scheduled for review
Planning and Production Cygames, Inc.
Develop ARC SYSTEM WORKS CO.,LTD.
Copyright mark © Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS
“Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” Japanese official website: https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp
