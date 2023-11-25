Home » Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V database leak mentions Bully 2
Technology

Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V database leak mentions Bully 2

by admin
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V database leak mentions Bully 2

The gaming community is abuzz with speculation after a repository miner discovered a mention of the beloved game Bully in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V. Despite the excitement, experts warn that this may not necessarily mean a sequel is on the horizon.

Bully, a game that embodies the mischievous spirit of a young troublemaker wreaking havoc on his classmates and teachers, has long been a fan favorite. However, the game was in active development for two years before being halted, making the chances of a follow-up seem slim.

Adding to the uncertainty is the mention of Grand Theft Auto V’s Cops N’ Crooks DLC, which was also shut down following the death of George Floyd in 2020. With these developments, the possibility of seeing a sequel to Bully or the release of the Cops N’ Crooks DLC seems unlikely.

Despite the odds, fans are holding out hope for a return of Bully and the DLC. The gaming community is now eagerly speculating on the likelihood of these beloved titles making a comeback.

For the latest updates and discussions about the potential return of Bully and the Cops N’ Crooks DLC, follow the conversation on Twitter.

See also  Team Deathmatch. Remastered Hero Update Apex Legends: Revelry - PCM

You may also like

Chinese style fantasy × extremely romantic “Jasmine: The...

There are cheap bicycles and e-bikes here

How to prevent WhatsApp from filling your mobile...

Kawai Bangga! “World of Tanks” joins forces with...

Replaces 700 employees: Klarna presents AI customer assistants

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600

The Importance of Storytelling in the Era of...

What do we really expect from AI? Google’s...

Will Apple ID be renamed?Rebranding named “Apple Account”...

Greentech Science: KIT wants to revolutionize plant breeding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy