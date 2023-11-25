Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V database leak mentions Bully 2

The gaming community is abuzz with speculation after a repository miner discovered a mention of the beloved game Bully in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V. Despite the excitement, experts warn that this may not necessarily mean a sequel is on the horizon.

Bully, a game that embodies the mischievous spirit of a young troublemaker wreaking havoc on his classmates and teachers, has long been a fan favorite. However, the game was in active development for two years before being halted, making the chances of a follow-up seem slim.

Adding to the uncertainty is the mention of Grand Theft Auto V’s Cops N’ Crooks DLC, which was also shut down following the death of George Floyd in 2020. With these developments, the possibility of seeing a sequel to Bully or the release of the Cops N’ Crooks DLC seems unlikely.

Despite the odds, fans are holding out hope for a return of Bully and the DLC. The gaming community is now eagerly speculating on the likelihood of these beloved titles making a comeback.

