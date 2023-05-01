Grand Theft Auto V’s most annoying vehicle just doubled in price

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

As GTA Online introduced more vehicles, weapons, and other additions in its content updates, some of these additions proved overwhelming, though the most annoying of them all was the Pegassi Oppressor Mk for many players. 2.

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 is a hover bike that can fire homing missiles. If that’s not enough to convince you that this thing is annoying, you’re probably someone who enjoys using it, flying high above the skies of Los Santos and raining hell on innocent players.

Instead of stressing out the vehicle, Rockstar doubled its price. In a news post on the Rockstar website it was revealed that the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 has been increased from GTA$3,890,250 to GTA$8,000,000. While this might deter some new would-be owners from buying a death bike, it doesn’t deter those who already own it.

Perhaps we’ll see fewer deaths in the skies of the Grand Theft Auto Online lobbies soon, though. But even when this is the case, people have plenty of other options when it comes to torturing their companions.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here