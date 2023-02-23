It was officially launched in Taiwan and other markets on February 22.PlayStation VR2. The author actually obtained the real machine of the listed version this timeunpack。

Although previouslysonyInteractive entertainment and most media are the first to open the box. Here is a brief review of related hardware specifications and related designs.

▲The slogan “Feel A New Real” can be seen on the back of the box, explaining the main features of PlayStation VR2

▲Compared with the previous PlayStation VR, the box design of the PlayStation VR2 is much simpler

▲Take off the upper inner box and you can see the PlayStation VR2 body and the left and right handheld controllers

▲All contents

▲Simplified to only the headset body, left and right handheld controllers, USB-C cable, earphone accessories and instructions

Compared with the PlayStation VR launched on October 13, 2016, the PlayStation VR2 exclusive to the PlayStation 5 still has a certain thickness, but the overall comfort has been greatly improved. At the same time, the entire circuit has become more streamlined. Through a single USB -C cable to complete the installation, no longer like PlayStation VR must be used in a complicated way of wiring.

Since it can recognize the positioning through the external lens, unlike PlayStation VR, it still needs to be assisted by an external camera, and it can be held left and right at the same timecontrollerPlayStation VR2 Sense is also compared to othervirtual realityThe design of the head-mounted device can not only accurately track the position of the hand, but also can correspond to more operation details through button control, unlike PlayStation VR, which can only cooperate with the PlayStation Move controller launched in the early stage for simple gesture operation functions.

▲The size of the headset body is slightly smaller than the previous generation model

▲Mainly capture direction and position information through four sets of external cameras. At the same time, the wiring is also simplified to only one USB-C, which only needs to be installed through the USB-C connection hole on the front of PlayStation 5

As for the virtual visual presentation of the eyes, the left and right eyes can each correspond to images with a resolution of 2000 x 2048, and support 90/120Hz frame refresh rate and 110-degree viewing angle range. It also supports eye focus tracking, so that the computing system can The virtual visual presentation effect is only enhanced for the range of the user’s viewing direction, and the proportion of virtual visual image processing outside the field of view can be reduced, so that the smoothness of the overall content presentation can be greatly improved.

▲The left and right eyes can each correspond to images with a resolution of 2000 x 2048, and support 90/120Hz frame refresh rate and 110-degree viewing angle range, and support eye focus tracking

The auditory part is equipped with the same Tempest 3D sound effect technology as PlayStation 5, so that users can experience a more realistic sound field performance during the virtual reality content experience.

As for the in-ear design of the built-in earphones, they can be fixed to the holes on both sides of the head-mounted device when not in use, or replaced with the 3.5mm connector earphones that users prefer after disassembly. In addition, the built-in microphone can also be used for sound. Input interaction, or corresponding voice command operation.

▲The operation button, power button and microphone sound hole located on the lower side of the front

▲Headphone accessories are included

▲ Install and use through the 3.5mm headphone jack

▲There are holes on the left and right sides of the headset that can be inserted into the fixed earphones

The wearing method of PlayStation VR2 is similar to that of PlayStation VR. It is also fastened through the front and rear modules, and the tightness can be adjusted with the knob at the rear, or released through the button in the middle of the knob.

The eye mask part can adjust the front and rear distance through the mask, and adjust the distance between the left and right eyes to improve wearing comfort. Even the pad that connects with the face is designed to be detachable. In the future, it is possible to provide replaceable accessories so that users can improve according to their needs. Wearing experience, or replace damaged accessories after long-term use.

▲The wearing method is similar to that of PlayStation VR. It is also fastened through the front and rear modules, and the tightness can be adjusted with the knob at the back, or loosened through the button in the middle of the knob

▲The button on the right can adjust the front and rear distance of the mask, and the knob on the left can adjust the distance between the inner lens and the eye

▲The face joint pad is designed with soft and easy-to-close material

▲The face joint pad can be manually disassembled for subsequent replacement

In the previous description, except for the initial setting, it is necessary to cooperate with the external display to display the operation screen, but after completing all the settings, the user can directly use the PlayStation VR2 as the display output device of the PlayStation 5, which means that the user can directly Use PlayStation VR2 as an external monitor for PlayStation 5.

▲The PlayStation logo can be seen on the side

In the PlayStation VR2 Sense part of the left and right handheld controllers, it has 6 degrees of freedom dynamic sensing and infrared optical tracking function. The operation buttons are more similar to the tactile feedback of the DualSense wireless controller, as well as the adaptive trigger function, which can even recognize individual finger movements. The unique finger touch detection function allows for more natural hand movement presentation and operation in virtual reality.

The charging part is also through USB-C. Compared with the handheld controllers designed by other brands, the PlayStation VR2 Sense is obviously much simpler in size, and it is also closer to the natural fist state of the left and right hands. However, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s previous explanation, PlayStation VR2 Sense is not yet available for separate sales, so users are advised to remember to avoid damage to the left and right hand controllers during the game.

▲ Left and right handheld controller PlayStation VR2 Sense

▲ After holding it, it is similar to the gesture of making a fist

▲ Corresponds to more natural hand operation

In addition, in the box design part, Sony Interactive Entertainment emphasized that the box is made of recycled paper materials and more streamlined cutting methods, the appearance image is printed with environmentally friendly ink, and emphasizes that the box can be used when the PlayStation VR2 is not in use. Use as a storage box.

▲The storage box is made of environmentally friendly materials

▲The boxed design is easier to reuse as a storage box

As for the game experience, compared with the lack of suitable content when PlayStation VR was first launched, Sony Interactive Entertainment has released more than 30 corresponding and compatible game content when PlayStation VR2 was launched. Players can upgrade to support PlayStation VR2 for free or for a small fee.

These include “Horizon Call of the Mountain” (Horizon Call of the Mountain) specially created for PlayStation VR2, or free upgrade content in “Road 7”, which allows players to immerse themselves in “personal driving vehicles” through virtual reality. “, and added support for virtual reality play experience in all game modes other than two-player split-screen play.

Currently released games are as follows:

• 《After the Fall》 (Vertigo Games) • 《Altair Breaker》 (Thirdverse) • Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window) • 《Cities VR》 (Fast Travel Games) • 《Cosmonious High》 (Owlchemy Labs) • 《Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition》 (Survios, launch window) • The Dark Pictures: Switchback (The Dark Pictures Anthology: ZigZag) (Supermassive, launch window) • 《Demeo》 (Resolution Games) • 《Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate》 (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games) • 《Fantavision 202X》 (Cosmo Machia, Inc.) • Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7) • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla) • Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs) • Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink) • 《Kayak VR: Mirage》 (Better Than Life) • 《Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!》 (絆愛 — Touch the Beat!) (Gemdrops, Inc.) • 《The Last Clockwinder》 (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds) • 《The Light Brigade》 (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions) • 《Moss 1 & 2 Remaster》 (Polyarc) • 《NFL Pro Era》 (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade) • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window) • 《Pavlov VR》 (Vankrupt) • 《Pistol Whip》 (Cloudhead, free upgrade) • 《Puzzling Places》 (Realities.io, free upgrade) • Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village) • 《Rez Infinite》 (Enhance) • 《Song in the Smoke》 (17 Bit) • 《Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition》 (ILMxLAB) • 《Synth Riders》 (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade) • 《The Tale of Onogoro》 (Amata K.K) • 《Tentacular》 (Return) • 《Tetris Effect: Connected》 (Enhance) • 《Thumper》 (Drool LLC) • 《The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution》 (Skydance, launch window) • 《Vacation Simulator》 (Owlchemy Labs) • 《What the Bat》 (Triband) • 《Zenith: The Last City》 (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

