SonyIt is confirmed that the DualSense Edge wireless controller will be officially opened for sale on January 26 this year. The author experienced it in a short period of time earlier, and through “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022” and “God of War: Ragnarok”, And “Romantic Tour 7” and other types of games for operating experience, so as to understand the design details of Sony’s new wireless controller.

As previously stated by Sony, the DualSense Edge wireless controller basically responds to the needs of many heavy gamers, that is, under the same body shape as the DualSense wireless controller, more designs suitable for games are added, so that the DualSense Edge wireless controller maintains the same conformity Ergonomic grip feeling, although the weight is a bit heavier, it can make more operation experience more delicate and more diverse, so as to meet the needs of different games.

▲DualSense Edge wireless control

The biggest difference of the DualSense Edge wireless controller is that it uses black arrow keys, black buttons, and a black touchpad design. At the same time, the black touchpad can clearly see PlayStation classics “◻︎”, “▵”, “✕” and “○ “symbol.

In addition, a 3-stage adjustable stroke is added to the top trigger button, and a dial-type button design can be added on the back. The analog joystick is changed to a detachable module, and the joystick itself can be disassembled to correspond to different forms and lengths. At the bottom is the left and right Fn buttons that can quickly call the settings of the DualSense Edge wireless controller.

▲Designed with black arrow keys, black buttons, and black touchpad. At the same time, the classic PlayStation symbols “◻︎”, “▵”, “✕” and “○” can be clearly seen on the black touchpad

▲The overall design is similar to the DualSense wireless controller, but the weight is slightly increased

▲A 3-stage adjustable stroke is added to the trigger button on the top

▲The left and right groups are added at the bottom to quickly call the Fn button set by the DualSense Edge wireless controller

▲The analog joystick is changed to a detachable module

▲Analog joystick with modular design

▲Provide removable accessories

▲The analog joystick provides two heights and two types of designs, which can be replaced by pulling it directly

▲The detachable dial button accessories on the back are fixed by magnetic attraction, which can correspond to different usage habits

▲Different forms of dial buttons can be installed according to different usage requirements

In terms of ergonomic design, the DualSense Edge wireless controller has a split line design with a guide groove function in the grip part, so that users who are prone to sweaty hands can use the inner anti-slip material to increase the overall grip stability.

▲A split line design with guide groove function is added to the grip part, so that users who are prone to sweaty hands can use the inner anti-slip material to increase the overall grip stability

On the other hand, in addition to corresponding to the wireless connection mode, the DualSense Edge wireless controller is also aimed at the wired mode, and provides additional accessories to strengthen the connection strength, so as to prevent the connection line from accidentally falling off during the game.

▲Accessories to strengthen connection strength

▲ Avoid accidental disconnection of the connecting wire during the game

As for the button customization function, the DualSense Edge wireless controller can record up to 3 sets of settings on the body (the PlayStation 5 host can store an additional 30 sets), and can cooperate with the Fn key at the bottom of the controller to quickly start the setting interface, and Intuitively switch between different settings, no need to exit the game for additional settings. At the same time, in the quick start setting interface, if the user connects the headset to the controller at the same time, he can also quickly adjust the volume and microphone reception effect.

▲ Players can define the corresponding functions of different buttons, but it is still not possible to set multiple combination buttons

▲Cooperate with Fn key and different key combinations to quickly switch individual setting values

The custom function section includes the ability to set the button function configuration, the analog stick blind zone adjustment, the vibration intensity adjustment, and the trigger vibration intensity adjustment, etc. Sony also provides multiple sets of preset settings, allowing users to directly apply them in Used by different games. With the replacement of analog joystick accessories, the adjustment of the trigger button stroke, and the use of additional dial buttons at the bottom, users can challenge the game with a richer operating experience.

▲Adjust analog stick sensitivity and dead zone

▲ Quickly switch between different game operation settings through built-in settings

▲The trigger position of the trigger button can be adjusted

The design part of the storage box, in addition to storing the DualSense Edge wireless controller body and the cable covered with braided material, can also store the removable analog joystick accessories, two additional dial-type buttons that can be installed, and cable fixing At the same time, the opening design on the top of the storage box can charge the DualSense Edge wireless controller through a wired method in the storage state.

▲DualSense Edge wireless controller storage box

▲The hole design on the back is convenient for players to continue to charge the controller in a wired way when storing the DualSense Edge wireless controller

▲The state of putting the DualSense Edge wireless controller into the storage box

Brief experience

If you are used to using DualSense wireless controllers, you shouldn’t have much problem using DualSense Edge wireless controllers, but the weight will increase significantly, which may be a bit of a burden for female players, but the newly designed non-slip feel is really good. At the same time not too obtrusive.

▲DualSense Edge wireless controller

The button settings can be adjusted according to personal habits. At the same time, it can also be used with the detachable dial button at the bottom to increase the flexibility of the operation button configuration. Unfortunately, the combined button setting cannot be added, and it may only be available through third-party software when used with Windows PC devices. set up. You can quickly call the setting interface through the Fn key at the bottom, so as to quickly switch between different key setting values, or adjust the volume of the earphones, which is very convenient during the game.

As for the convenience of the bottom dial button, it actually depends on personal operating habits, but it can add more operating flexibility will be its advantage. The trigger button adds 3 adjustable strokes, and the analog joystick can be replaced with different forms and length versions. For players who are accustomed to using controllers to play fighting games and racing games, it is difficult to input moves or turn corners. The operating experience will be significantly improved. Even in first-person shooting games, the trigger stroke can be shortened to increase the shooting speed.

▲DualSense Edge wireless controller

In addition, Sony changed the analog joystick to a replaceable module design. The biggest advantage is that the easily damaged analog joystick can be quickly replaced. In the future, it may also provide different damping sensations for different players, or the analog joystick can be used. The design with a larger driving angle, and even the decorative panel may introduce different replacement parts, but it mainly depends on whether Sony intends to develop in this direction in the future.

▲Changing the analog joystick into a replaceable module design, the biggest advantage is that it is easy to replace and repair. Sony may provide different specifications in the future to meet different gaming needs

In addition to the DualSense Edge wireless controller made by Sony, there are also controller products made by third-party manufacturers including Razer in the market. In addition to adding a customizable design for the buttons, a detachable design is added for the left and right analog sticks. The back is also the same. Configure custom buttons, and the left and right trigger buttons each add a group of custom buttons, so that players can set the corresponding button functions according to their needs, and also provide more choices.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller is expected to go on sale on January 26, with a suggested price of US$199 and a price of NT$6,480 in Taiwan.

▲DualSense Edge wireless controller

Comparison with DualSense Wireless Controller

▲The left is the DualSense wireless controller, and the right is the DualSense Edge wireless controller. The difference in appearance between the two is only the color of the buttons and the touchpad.

▲The left is the DualSense Edge wireless controller, and the right is the DualSense wireless controller

▲The left is the DualSense wireless controller, and the right is the DualSense Edge wireless controller

▲The left is the DualSense Edge wireless controller, and the right is the DualSense wireless controller

