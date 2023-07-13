Graphics and images in e-mails: Disable automatic reloading

By disabling automatic reloading of graphics in emails, you can do more than just protect your privacy.

In today’s digital world, email has become an important means of communication. Whether business correspondence or personal messages: PO Boxes have become an integral part of our everyday lives. But while these offer many benefits, there are also risks that you should be aware of. One danger is the automatic reloading of graphics and images, which consumes a lot of data on the one hand, but also makes you more susceptible to data leaks. In this article you will learn how you can deactivate this function on Apple devices to protect your privacy, avoid unwanted content and save data volume.

Disable the automatic reloading of graphics and images in emails on Apple devices

Apple has recognized the needs of its users and offers an easy way to disable the automatic reloading of graphics and images in emails. In the following steps we will explain how you can easily switch off the feature on Apple devices and thus make your e-mail experience more secure and pleasant:

Opens the “Ideas” on your Apple device by looking for and tapping on the gear icon. Scroll down and select the option „Mail“ out of. You can find them in the list of available apps. In Mail settings, scroll down further and look for the selection “News“. Under “Messages” you will find the option “Load images automatically”. By default, this option is enabled. Tap on it to disable it.You will receive one confirmation messagethat the automatic reloading of images and graphics has been deactivated. when her up “Done” or “Ok” clicks, the settings are complete.

By selecting the option, you will see a placeholder graphic instead of the images and graphics, which indicates that images have been blocked. You can then manually decide what content you want to show by tapping on the appropriate placeholder images.

Disable automatic reloading of graphics and images in emails in IOS 15

The IOS 15 software has slightly changed the process for deactivating the automatic reloading of graphics and images, which is why we are presenting this method to you again individually in order to cover all functions. On IOS 15 you should proceed as follows:

Opens the “Ideas” on your Apple device by looking for and tapping the gear icon. Scroll down and select the option „Mail“ out of. You can find them in the list of available apps. In Mail settings, tap “Data protection” and disables the feature “Protect mail activity”.Once this is done, two more options will appear underneath. Chooses “Block all removed content”to prevent the automatic display of images and graphics.

From now on you have control over what content is loaded and you can identify unwanted or potentially dangerous emails before you open them. If you want to learn more security tips, you might find our article on stolen passwords of interest.

Why the automatic reloading of graphics and images in e-mails is a risk

It’s important to understand why reloading graphics and images in emails is a potential risk in the first place. If you open an e-mail – which contains images or graphics – these are automatically reloaded by default. This might be convenient since you can see the visual content right away, but that’s where the problem lies. Spam and phishing emails often use images and graphics, to collect information about the recipient or run malicious code. With automatic reloading, this process is activated unnoticed and without your intervention. In addition, images and graphics can also be used to track your activities on the Internet and to analyze your user behavior. By deactivating the automatic reloading of graphics and images in e-mails, you not only protect your privacy, but also your devices from potentially harmful content.

