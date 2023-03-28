As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in GraphicsMagick. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 28th, 2023 to a vulnerability for GraphicsMagick that became known on March 26th, 2018. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Open Source GraphicsMagick, Ubuntu Linux and SUSE Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5974-1 (Status: 03/27/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

GraphicsMagick Security Advisory – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 4,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.3.

GraphicsMagick Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

ImageMagick and GraphicsMagick are collections of program libraries and tools that can process graphics in numerous formats.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in GraphicsMagick to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2018-9018 traded.

Systems affected by the GraphicsMagick vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source GraphicsMagick 1.3.28 (cpe:/a:graphicsmagick:graphicsmagick)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5974-1 vom 2023-03-27 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5974-1

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4321 vom 2018-10-17 (17.10.2018)

For more information, see: http://www.debian.org/security/2018/dsa-4321

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2018:1178-1 vom 2018-05-09 (11.05.2018)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2018/suse-su-20181178-1.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2018:1129-1 vom 2018-05-03 (03.05.2018)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2018/suse-su-20181129-1.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2018:1036-1 vom 2018-04-21 (23.04.2018)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2018/suse-su-20181036-1.html

National Vulnerability Database vom 2018-03-25 (26.03.2018)

For more information, see: https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2018-9018

Version history of this security alert

This is the 8th version of this IT security notice for GraphicsMagick. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

26.03.2018 – Initial Release

03/26/2018 – Version not available

23.04.2018 – New remediations available

03.05.2018 – New remediations available

11.05.2018 – New remediations available

17.10.2018 – New remediations available

2020-01-06 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2019-F12CB1DDAB, FEDORA-2019-210B0A6E4F

03/28/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de