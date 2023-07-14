Gravity Circuit: Classic Arcade Action Game Launches on PlayStation Store with Traditional Chinese Support

H2 Interactive Launches “Gravity Circuit” on PlayStation Store

July 14, 20XX

H2 Interactive, a leading video game publisher, has announced the official launch of the highly anticipated 2D platform action game “Gravity Circuit.” Developed by Domesticated Ant Games, the game will be available for purchase on the PlayStation Store starting today. With support for Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, and Japanese languages, players from various regions can enjoy the game. Additionally, “Gravity Circuit” offers cross-platform purchase functionality for PS4 and PS5, allowing players to experience the game on both generations of consoles.

“Gravity Circuit” takes players on an adrenaline-fueled adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by sentient robots. These robots face the resurgence of the Virus Legion, a formidable force determined to dominate the world. As the last line of defense, players take on the role of Kai, a lone agent who possesses the power of a mysterious gravity loop. Throughout the game, players will traverse futuristic landscapes, engage in intense combat, and uncover the truth behind the chaos.

Drawing inspiration from classic platform games of the 80s and 90s, “Gravity Circuit” emphasizes action-packed gameplay. Players can unleash devastating punches to send enemies flying and engage in exhilarating combos. Along the way, they will save innocent people and unlock new powers, enhancing their abilities to overcome challenges.

The game features a single-player campaign mode consisting of 12 levels. Each level introduces unique mechanics and enemies, testing players’ platforming and combat skills. The immersive world is filled with secrets waiting to be uncovered, citizens in need of rescue, and a thrilling boss battle that awaits at the end.

“Gravity Circuit” is now available for purchase on the Taiwan PlayStation Store for NT$669 and the Hong Kong PlayStation Store for HK$151.

For a sneak peek into the game, check out the official YouTube links provided in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. The development and publishing credits for “Gravity Circuit” go to Domesticated Ant Games, Plug In Digital, and H2 INTERACTIVE. The game is compatible with both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Further information about the game can be found through the provided links.

