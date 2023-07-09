Graylog compromised: Several vulnerabilities allow security measures to be circumvented

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Graylog. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Graylog Security Notification (Status: 06.07.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Graylog – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Graylog Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypass

GrayLog open source is a log management solution.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Graylog to bypass security protections.

Systems affected by the Graylog vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Open Source Graylog >= 5.1.0 (cpe:/a:graylog:graylog)

Open Source Graylog Open Source Graylog >= 1.0 (cpe:/a:graylog:graylog)

Open Source Graylog >= 1.0 (cpe:/a:graylog:graylog)

Open Source Graylog Open Source Graylog

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Graylog Security Notification vom 2023-07-06 (07.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Graylog. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/07/2023 – Initial version

