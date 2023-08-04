Graz solar startup EET receives 6.5 million euros

The Graz-based photovoltaic startup EET has made a name for itself over the past six years with a solar power plant for balconies. According to the company, it now sells up to 1,000 “SolMate” systems per month. Now the young company, which is currently expanding, has collected an investment of 6.5 million euros. In addition to Germany, Italy and France, the company is now also targeting southern Europe.

Founder of the week: Solmate, the solar power makers from the balcony

EET is a pioneer in balcony solar systems

The mini PV system with integrated storage for balconies is intended to serve customers as a precautionary measure for their own power supply during a possible blackout, as a contribution to the fight against the climate crisis or as a savings measure. EET started in 2017 as a spin-off from Graz University of Technology and already sees itself as a European pioneer in balcony solar systems. “Since energy consumption and the cost of electricity continue to increase every year, our top priority was to give everyone the opportunity to produce green electricity sustainably in their own home,” emphasizes Christoph Grimmer, founder and CEO.

Three internationally proven venture capitalists are currently involved in EET: Junction Growth Investors from Belgium, Statkraft Ventures from Norway and the German Green Fortress Group. “By working with these global companies, EET not only receives financial support, but also access to valuable know-how, networks and resources. These partnerships open up new doors for us and make it possible to further develop our innovative technologies, expand the market and open up new target groups,” says Grimmer.

Battery Tech🔋Iron Salt Battery🔋Solid State🔋 – with Michael from VoltStorage

Expansion to Spain and Portugal

While EET strengthens finances and market access in particular with the investment fund Junction Growth Investors and Statkraft Ventures, the Graz-based company is also bringing a well-known face in the industry on board with the Green Fortress Group: “Sonnen” founder Christoph Ostermann. The Allgäu native sold the photovoltaic storage provider Sonnen, which he founded, to Shell in 2018. It is already the second solar giant to become an investor in EET. As early as 2017, Klaus Fronius – the founder of the company of the same name, which is known for inverters, welding machine technology and storage devices – became a shareholder.

EET has collected a total of 6.5 million euros, but the proportional majority remains with the founders Grimmer, Stefan Weinberger and Florian Gottesroither. The fresh capital is to be used for further international market development. “We continue to see great potential in Germany, France and Italy, where we have already taken our first steps on the market. The immediate target markets are now also Spain and Portugal,” say Grimmer and his team.

Berlin solar unicorn Enpal even made a profit in 2022

Startup expands its workforce

Using the SolMate is quite simple: users connect the storage device to photovoltaic panels (up to 2000 watt peak) with a cable. The energy produced goes directly into the system. The SolMate can be plugged into an ordinary socket and thus feed the electricity generated into the household network (max. 800 watts). The “NetDetection” system recognizes exactly how much electricity is currently required and consumed. If the system produces more electricity than needed, it stores the energy for later (1.5 KWh storage capacity). SolMate is said to save up to 50 percent of the electricity consumption of an average household.

The Styrian company already employs 70 people. The specialists are now spread over two locations in Styria. The startup has currently also advertised 25 positions. In addition, EET has already planned its third location in Graz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

