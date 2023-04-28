Graz startup lets users save 180 euros with energy communities

They are one of the big trends in the energy industry: Energy Communities (EEGs). The new Renewable Energy Sources Expansion Act (EAG) of 2021 has created a lot of momentum in the EEGs – also because a whole range of startups and companies are now taking on the topic in order to facilitate the establishment and operation of these energy communities. One of these young companies is energiedigital from Graz.

Martin Moser, Andreas Zobl and Stefano Coss started ed-energiedigital GmbH in 2022 and now look after 20 of these energy communities in various forms. In the interview, CEO Martin Moser now gives insights into how the business model works and how the startup can help participants to save energy costs.

What is special about energiedigital compared to other energy communities?

Martin Moser: Energy communities – i.e. community generation plants (GEA), renewable energy communities (EEG) and citizen energy communities (BEG) – use our energiedigital platform for planning in advance, for participant management (onboarding, offboarding, communication) and for the automatic billing of energy flows within the community. Mastering the market processes and, above all, data clearing are quite challenging, but other SaaS providers are already doing this to some extent.

But where we have a real unique selling point is the optimization of self-consumption: We can not only do the billing with the data from the network operators, which always come from the previous day or are even older, but can also use APIs and our own hardware to display the energy generated and consumed at the moment live monitor and then control flexible consumers.

The classic example is the hot water boiler, which we can intelligently control so that it is heated primarily when there is enough electricity in the community. In the case of photovoltaic generation, this means during the day when the sun is shining and not absurdly at night when electricity has to be drawn from the grid.

How many EGs are there currently? How many have you built already?

There are currently 125 energy communities listed on the Energy Community Coordination Unit’s website. However, we know of many who are not yet registered and estimate the number at around 300 who are already productive or will be productive in the next few weeks. We look after 7 GEA, 12 EEG and 1 BEG.

You talk about savings of 180 euros per year, but participation costs – what is really left over in the end?

The 180 euros are a rough average and empirical value after deducting the costs. The savings depend on several factors. The most important are: How high is my consumption? How much of my consumption can I cover with electricity from the EEG? How high is the current electricity price – i.e. what would I pay for the electricity if I got it from the grid and not from the EEG? How high is the tariff within the EEG? How high are my network fee savings?

With GEA at building level there are 100% savings, with local EEGs at transformer level 57% savings, with regional EEGs at substation level 28% savings, and with BEGs throughout Germany there are no savings in grid fees. The savings or the additional revenue (for producers) can sometimes be lower, but sometimes much higher than the 180 euros per year.

Fresh 3 million euros for innovative energy communities

How are the cost savings created?

Thanks to the cheaper tariff in the energy community plus network fee savings. Those who produce more than they consume or who only produce have additional income through a higher sales price to the GEA/EEG/BEG than they would achieve by feeding it into the grid. The GEA/EEG/BEG tariffs are usually always between production costs (lower limit) and market price (upper limit), whereby there is usually a difference between production and consumption tariffs, with which the costs of the energy community are covered. A current example is around 0.18 euros per kWh produced and 0.23 euros per kWh consumed.

What are the basic requirements for an EG? How many PV systems does it have to be for it to make sense?

The basic requirements are that the participants are equipped with smart meters. There must be at least 1 producer and 1 consumer per energy community. In the community or company environment, this can certainly make sense with a single large PV system (e.g. with 200 kWp). However, many small plants can also provide electricity, and we also service communities with hydroelectric and wind power plants as renewable energy sources, which is particularly attractive because electricity from the community is also available at night.

However, it is always important that the generation and load/consumption profiles match. Here, inhomogeneous groups are desired, such as a commercial enterprise with a large PV system that needs a lot of electricity during the week but almost none at the weekend. At the weekend, on the other hand, private individuals need significantly more during the day because they are at home, cooking, washing, doing DIY, etc.

How does your business model work?

We share in the success of the energy community. That means we have a classic SaaS revenue model, where we charge 0.02 to 0.04 euros per kWh that is exchanged within the energy community.

In your opinion, how many EGs must there be in Austria and Germany for the energy transition? Ergo, how big is your market?

To date, power generation has been a very central issue: a few large power plants supply many consumers. Now, however, generation is becoming more and more decentralized and we are convinced that it is a completely logical consequence – also in view of the extreme price fluctuations on the electricity market – that the marketing and purchase of electricity is also becoming more decentralized. Municipalities, companies and private individuals no longer want to hand themselves over to the market, but want to ensure stable and lucrative prices themselves – in both directions (i.e. sales and purchases).

We do not count in the number of energy communities, but in energy that can be marketed across energy communities as a whole. Let’s calculate with the approximately 4 million private households in Austria, which each require an average of over 4,000 kWh of electricity per year. Incidentally, the trend is increasing rapidly, as more and more electricity is used for heating and cooling (heat pumps) and driving (e-cars). In total, only private households consume more than 16 TWh – i.e. 16,000,000,000 kWh. We believe that energy communities can cover at least a tenth of that in just a few years, provided the process, which is still quite complicated, is continuously simplified. And that is exactly what we work hard for every day.