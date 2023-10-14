Great Ambition of the Slimes: Chess-Style Strategy RPG Comes to Nintendo Switch with Exciting New Features

“Great Ambition of the Slimes” to Launch on Nintendo Switch, Expanding Its Reach to Console Players

Altairworks’ highly anticipated game, “Great Ambition of the Slimes” (スライムの大いなるAmbition), which has been drawing attention on Steam since its launch in July 2023, has exciting news for console gamers. The game is set to be released on Nintendo Switch on October 26, 2023, offering players a new platform to enjoy this chess-style strategy RPG.

Developed by altairworks and launched on Steam by Flyhigh Works, “Great Ambition of the Slimes” takes players on a thrilling adventure where they command a legion of slimes. These slimes may be weak individually, but players can attach them to the bodies of powerful characters like knights or magicians, enabling them to fight against formidable enemies.

The game boasts more than 20 types of slimes, each with their own unique abilities. From teleportation to splitting, and even slime equipment capable of melting enemies, players will have a variety of strategic options at their disposal. The game promises to unlock the infinite possibilities of slimes and their potential as formidable foes.

One of the highlights of “Great Ambition of the Slimes” is the opportunity for players to explore different strategies. They can choose which bodies the slimes occupy and ponder on the best approach to confront a range of enemies, including humans and demons. Furthermore, players can utilize equipment and props to transform their slimes into different types, adding an extra layer of tactical depth to the gameplay.

Adding to the complexity and challenge of the game, players can also use humans absorbed by the slimes as bait to attract enemy humans who are attempting to rescue the possessed person. This strategic twist ensures that battles stay engaging and pushes players to think critically about their every move.

With the impending launch of “Great Ambition of the Slimes” on Nintendo Switch, the game will reach an even broader audience. Console players will now have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating world of slime domination.

Fans of the game can look forward to the release of “Great Ambition of the Slimes” on Nintendo Switch from October 26, 2023. The download version will be available, and the game is planned to support Traditional Chinese and other languages, just like the Steam version. Prepare to command your slime army and conquer new platforms as “Great Ambition of the Slimes” brings its grand strategy to the Nintendo Switch!

