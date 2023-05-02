Great comfort and low price! Testing the Soundpeats Life Classic

If you are looking for cheap true wireless earphones, you will probably stumble across Soundpeats, which offers some interesting models here.

New are the Soundpeats Life Classic, which you can get for around €26-36 depending on the offer. At first glance, this is a super exciting offer!

But how does it look in practice? Is the sound of the Soundpeats Life Classic good? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to Soundpeats for making the Life Classic available for this test.

The Soundpeats Life Classic rely on a very plain and simple design. The loading and transport box consists of a simple white high-gloss plastic.

It is pleasantly compact at 60 x 46 x 22 mm and not too heavy at 33 g, quite the opposite! The charging box looks incredibly light. 33g with earphone! 26.6g without the earbuds.

As usual, this is a double-edged sword. Of course, this makes the charging box look a bit “cheaper” and simpler. In principle, the processing is ok, but the box just feels “empty”.

Similar to the charging box, the earphones themselves are made of a white high-gloss plastic and feel super light. But this is clearly an advantage here.

The earphones are controlled via “Touch”. Yes, despite the low price, they have a touch back.

According to the manufacturer, the earphones should have a running time of approx. 6 hours. The charging box can charge the earphones approx. 2.5x on the go before they have to be charged via USB C themselves.

wearing comfort

The Soundpeats Life Classic are classic in-ear earphones. However, these are relatively small and light. In addition, the fit of Soundpeats is well chosen!

This combination provided me with above-average comfort. In fact, I would say these are some of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve had in my ears in a long time.

Perfect!

Let’s get to the most exciting point, how do the Soundpeats Life Classic sound? Not bad, but you have a slightly unusual sound signature.

The general timbre of the earphones is a bit warmer. But let’s proceed in an orderly manner.

Let’s start with the heights. The highs of the Life Classic are relatively why. These are not matte or dull, but for my taste a touch of brilliance is missing here. In my opinion, a bit more sharpness would have definitely helped the earphones.

However, if you don’t like too much sharpness in the sound, for example, then you will like the highs. In addition, I noticed the warmer highs less and less with longer use. That is the good familiarization effect, especially since the highs are not dull here either, you get used to the warmer basic tone very quickly.

The mids are perfect so far. These are quite neutral to perhaps minimally lowered, but voices are reproduced well and naturally. Overall, I have nothing to complain about in the mids.

But what about the bass? Good! The bass of the Soundpeats Life Classic is impeccable! You can’t expect much more from earphones of this class. The bass is nice and strong, full and even has a decent depth.

The bass isn’t too strong either. I think we have a good balance.

Due to the good bass, the earphones are also quite fun, even if they are generally a bit “warmer” colored.

Conclusion

Cheap and good? If you don’t have a problem with a slightly warmer sound, absolutely! You can’t get much better for around €30.

I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable it was to wear. The earbuds are wonderfully compact and lightweight. As a result, they sat very comfortably in my ears.

But what about the sound? The Soundpeats Life Classic have a slightly warmer sound. The highs in particular are not super brilliant, but they are not dull or dull either. The highs are just a little “softer”. In addition, there is a very good bass.

Do you like the warmer tone and are you looking for earphones in the +- 30€ price range that are very comfortable to wear? Then the Soundpeats Life Classic are recommended.