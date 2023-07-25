Great Days 2023, still a great success

In Livigno, in the Carosello 3000 area, the 5th edition of the Great Days took place, an MTB event that offered sports, fun, games, friendship, music, gourmet food and joie de vivre. Press release.

Great Days 2023: event recap

The Tutti Frutti Challenge treasure hunt, the top-to-bottom King of 3000, bike tours and lots of partying during the Great Days 2023. Three days to celebrate the love of the mountains and the beauty of being together on a mountain bike.

Nature, friendship and riding together with a touch of madness. These are the ingredients that characterized the fifth edition of the Great Days, staged in Livigno at the Mountain Park Carosello 3000.

Saturday was dedicated to the now famous Tutti Frutti Challenge, a treasure hunt by bicycle on a 45 km route designed by the MTB legend Hans Rey. A mix of riding, strategy and cunning where 25 teams had to pass particular tests by documenting their actions through Instagram stories.

Track down improbable characters like Mario Bros, the Cheshire Cat and a Sumo wrestler who rode a bicycle along the paths, sing Flying with strangers, bathe in a mountain stream or find inflatable donuts hidden in the trees. These are just some of the tests that the participants had to face during the Tutti Frutti Challenge, which saw the victory of the Ligurian team “All Mountain Varazze”.

After the awards ceremony at the Alegra après-bike, the party moved to Marco’s Pub for a beautiful evening culminating with a performance by the rock band Beasti Noise.

On Sunday, the most adrenaline-pumped riders threw themselves into an incandescent top-to-bottom race with a 1000-metre difference in altitude and departure “all together” from the suggestive location of Vetta Blesaccia, the highest point of the bike-area. On the podium the Argentine rider Lucas Vega, the Swiss Giuseppe Sciacca, while the title of “King of 3000” went to the local Nicola Giacomelli.

The more relaxed bikers, on the other hand, followed the enduro champion Jessica Bormolini on a tour to discover the peasant paths of Livigno and Val Federia, a side valley of very green pastures that has still remained untouched.

The two groups then reunited for the Festa nel Bosco at Plascianet: a small shelter nestled in a clearing surrounded by pine trees. An end-of-event party accompanied by unplugged music from the Yeti Duo and a menu with polenta cooked over a wood fire and grilled meat.

The event was organized by Carosello 3000 and Days Off with the collaboration of Sitas, 360 Valtellina bike and The King of Mtb family in partnership with Met Helmets, Maciag Offroad and Cosmic Sport.

The Great Days are scheduled for next year, while the Tutti Frutti tour can be practiced with a guide or independently (here all the info) until the closure of the bike-area, scheduled for 17 September.

