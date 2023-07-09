Great Days 2023, you cannot miss in Livigno

The 5th edition of the Great Days will take place from 21 to 23 July in the evocative Valtellina area of ​​Carosello 3000, with many exciting initiatives including the “Tutti Frutti Challenge” with Hans Rey, the DH “King of 3000” race and the Bike Tours in the Livigno valleys. Press release.

Great Days 2023

The program of the great Bike weekend in Livigno

Mountain bike enthusiasts gather again in Carosello 3000 – Livigno for the Great Days event, scheduled from 21 to 23 July 2023. Among the initiatives of the 5th edition, the famous bike-game Tutti Frutti Challenge, the Top to Bottom King of 3000, sunset hikes and barbecues in the woods and parties with live music.

The event program is based on a well-tested format. It starts in the late afternoon of Friday 21 July with the Sunset Ride, a group ride with the last light of the day on a 12 km track that includes the Coast to Coast, Lonely Planet and Roller Coaster trails, one of the most famous and exciting in Europe. At the end of the route we meet in the refuge to celebrate the beginning of the weekend with a barbecue and live music.

Saturday 22 July is entirely dedicated to the Tutti Frutti Challenge, a very amusing bike-game configured as a great treasure hunt on the route created by the mtb legend Hans Rey in the town of Livigno. The initiative is in teams of 2 or 3 people and combines strategy, orientation and exploration. Participants have to get involved by finding checkpoints, taking pictures of unlikely characters, solving puzzles, passing special tests that will be revealed the same morning… while accumulating points through the publication of stories on Instagram.

At the end of the initiative, awards in a folkloric key to the Alegra après-bike, to then go in the direction of the Marcos Pub to enjoy an evening of live music in the company of Beastie Noise.

The adrenalin activity of the Great Days 2023 is the “top to bottom” King of 3000 scheduled for Sunday 23 July. We all start together “bike on the ground” from the suggestive Blesaccia peak and then embark on a fun descent that has precisely 1,000 meters in altitude. The final descent is preceded by qualifying runs and prizes are provided for the women’s and men’s categories. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with The King Mtb, a community of enthusiasts that aims to promote the passion for mountain biking.

Also on Sunday, there is the possibility of taking part in a more relaxed Bike Tour which guides the participants along the ancient peasant paths of Livigno, from the path of the Tee (traditional huts) to the very green pastures of Federia, a suggestive side valley which has remained almost untouched by the work of man.

After the morning spent riding their bikes, the participants in the various initiatives gather at the Baitel del Plascianet, a small refuge immersed in the forest for the Festa nel Bosco. Here you can share your experiences and say hello to old and new friends while enjoying the inevitable polenta cooked in a cauldron accompanied by an alpine grilled meat and a few good glasses of wine.

The event is organized by Carosello 3000 in partnership with Livigno and Sitas, The King of Mtb and 360 Valtellina Bike communities, Cosmic Sport, Maciag Offroad and MET Helmets, a Valtellina company world leader in the design and production of helmets and protective devices dedicated to cycling.

Participation in the Great Days initiatives is free, as long as you have a Bikepass to access the Mountain (Bikepass Carosello 3000 or Bikepass Livigno). However, it is necessary to register for the desired initiatives directly on the page dedicated to the Great Days.

For those who use mountain bikes for fun and love being in company in the midst of nature, the Great Days are an event not to be missed!

All info at the link

– Carosello 3000 website

Layout and graphics: Roberto Chiappa

Text, photos and video: © Carosello 3000 (Marketing Department)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

