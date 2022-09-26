According to foreign media Videocardz, it has achieved Cinebench test scores for the AMD Ryzen 7000 series, and these CPUs are about to be lifted tonight.

Videocardz said that it will not expose all the test data, especially the game test scores, but also said that this generation of processors has made quite good progress. This report will provide a comparison of the Cinebench R15, R20 and R23 scores of the Ryzen 7000 CPU and the Ryzen 5000. The Ryzen 7000 CPUs were tested with the evaluation kit provided by AMD, using the X670E motherboard and G.Skill DDR5-6000 (2x16GB) memory.

Judging from the exposed test results, AMD’s new-generation Ryzen 7000 processor has greatly improved the performance of both single-core and multi-core processors compared to the previous generation.

