Want to have the performance of 13th generation Intel processors plus DDR5 but the configuration cost is too high? Don’t be surprised! Because the price of DDR5 memory is getting more and more affordable now! The speed of DDR5 memory was 4800 MT/s when it was first launched at the end of 2021, and now it has reached 5200 MT/s~6400 MT/s; if your computer system performance wants to achieve the best performance, it is recommended to use Direct choice to buy or upgrade! And this article will introduce DDR5 5200 memory launched by Micron Crucial.

Product main specification information

Memory Technology – DDR5

Speed ​​– DDR5-5200

PC Speed ​​– PC5-44800

Capacity – 32GB Kit (16GBx2)

Module Type – UDIMM

DIMM Type – Unbuffered

CAS Latency – 42

Extra Time – 42-42-42

Voltage – 1.1V

Support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking function

Single 16GB model: CT16G52C42U5

Crucial DDR5-5200 32GB Kit Memory Unboxing



This time I borrowed and tested the mainstream 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5200 UDIMM version; the transparent card drop box has complete product information on the label sticker, two 16GBs form a dual-channel 32GB capacity, and the speed reaches 5200 MT /s!

The product adopts a single-sided component, although there is no heat sink design, but because the voltage value is 0.1V lower than the 1.2V of DDR4, the temperature can be reduced a lot under the same speed.



Bare chip design without heat sink, black PCB



The Crucial 5200 DDR5 memory uses Micron’s own memory particles, and a 16GB one consists of eight chips (the other 4 chips are under the label)～



The DDR5 memory particle is of course Micron Micron’s own 2WG45-D8DDZ (it’s DDR5-5600 at all!), the single capacity is 2GB; and the middle position has a PMIC power management chip (Renesas Electronics P8911Y0); power management IC (PMIC ) The design is moved from the motherboard to the module is the biggest difference between DDR5 memory and DDR4 design, and therefore the cost of DDR5 memory is higher~

performance test

testing platform:

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Motherboard: Gigabyte AERO Z790

Graphics card: Gigabyte AERO GeForce RTX 4080

Boot drive: Crucial P3 Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD

Processor cooling system: Gigabyte water cooling system

Power Supply: Gigabyte 1000W

OS: WINDOWS 11 PRO



In the motherboard BIOS interface, you can see that the memory profile data is DDR5-5200 42-42-42-84



The test platform information is as above~



Through the Intel Extreme Turing tool, you can see the system operation information~



Tested with AIDA64, the read speed of the memory reaches 80663 MB/s, and the write speed reaches 73111 MB/s, and the delay is only 85.9 ns!



The running score of CROSSMARK is very impressive, and the overall score reaches 2431 points!



PCMARK10 basic test reached 9318 points!

In addition, we are also curious about such a configuration, whether the performance of the graphics card is ideal



In the Fire Strike Extreme test, 31428 scores are quite high!



In the Speed ​​Way test of 3DMark, it also got a very high score of 7106!

Summary of experience:

No matter which chipset platform you use, the performance of Crucial DDR5 is very impressive. There is no problem with installation and compatibility. Turning on XMP can easily increase the speed of your system. Of course, overclockers can try higher speeds by themselves. challenge! AMD’s recently announced Ryzen 7000 has completely given up supporting DDR4 memory and only supports DDR5!

The brightest part of DDR5 is that it is faster than the already “super fast” DDR4. Compared with the maximum transmission rate of DDR4 memory at 1.6GHz clock frequency of 3.2Gbps, the maximum transmission rate of the new DDR5 memory has reached 6.4Gbps, doubled. In addition, DDR5 also improves the working voltage of DIMM, reducing the power supply voltage from 1.2V of DDR4 to 1.1V, further improving the energy efficiency performance of the memory. If your computer purchase budget is not enough, or the evaluation performance does not need to be too powerful, then the 4800 version is also a good choice!

Conversely, if you want better performance, there is also a specification of 5600 MT/s to choose from!