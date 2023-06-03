Green Building: Senator for the Environment, Schreiner, against mandatory solar panels for existing buildings

Solar systems not only for new buildings

Schreiner emphasized that she wanted to promote the expansion of solar systems not only in new buildings but also in existing buildings. “It is important that a law works well for consumers and does not inhibit construction activity,” she explained. However, feedback from the trades currently shows that the applicable regulation, which is associated with additional costs, deters builders and they refrain from carrying out renovation work.

Dare more green tech: Rapid expansion of renewable energies

“We urgently want to avoid that in the sense of a rapid expansion of renewable energies,” says Schreiner. “That’s why we will check and see in practice where there are possible faulty controls. We have to educate and create incentives, for example through funding programs.”

Schreiner had previously made a similar statement on RBB. She therefore does not question the solar obligation for new buildings. “I didn’t start to turn back all the things that the previous government did,” she told the broadcaster. “I also really believe that we need solar roofs. Insofar as we put a solar roof on every new building, it is certainly something that I can also support.»

Berlin Solar Law passed by old coalition

The Berlin Solar Law was passed by the old, red-green-red coalition to promote the switch to renewable energies and thus achieve the climate goals. The Greens reacted with outrage to Schreiner’s announcement.

“The regression coalition is making Berlin from a pioneer to bringing up the rear in the solar obligation,” said Stefan Taschner, spokesman for energy and climate protection for the Greens parliamentary group. “So Schwarz-Rot is unnecessarily slowing down the urgently needed solar expansion. With the solar system on your own roof, both homeowners and tenants save money and protect the climate.»