Green Controlling: Sustainable product development with the help of the digital twin

smart analytics project – software supports compliance with the EU CSRD directive

(Stuttgart) – The design office defortec GmbH from Dettenhausen near Tübingen, together with macs Software GmbH from Zimmern ob Rottweil, is developing software that helps companies to establish the ecological balance as a fixed factor in the life cycle of a product. The “Green Controlling” development project is funded as part of the “smart analytics” cooperation network by the Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK). With the help of a so-called digital twin, the value chain of a real product development is to be digitally mapped throughout the entire manufacturing process. The aim is to calculate the ecological balance of products and make their sustainability visible over the entire life cycle from design to the “end-of-life phase”. The software is intended to make it easier for industrial companies and SMEs in the healthcare sector to comply with the new EU guidelines on sustainability reporting.

Companies are required to act, operate and produce sustainably and responsibly. But it is not just society that is becoming more and more important to treat the environment with respect. The new CSRD directive (Corporate Social Responsibility Directive), an EU requirement, has been in effect since mid-2023, obliging companies to show in every detail how their activities affect nature and the environment. Your mandatory sustainability reporting must include information that is both retrospective and forward-looking, covering the short, medium and long term. Not only large industrial groups are affected, but also SMEs, for example in the medical technology sector.

In order not only to enforce sustainability in companies, but also to make it economically understandable, suitable instruments are required for effective and transparent management controlling. The increasing complexity not only places very high demands on the functionality and quality of the software used. An intuitive user interface is also essential so that users can operate the application quickly and effectively.

As part of the “Green Controlling” project, such software is being developed jointly by two companies for the first time, which analyzes all parameters of a product that are relevant for industrial production based on ecological aspects, assuming a high level of user-friendliness. This is the fifth research project funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection BMWK as part of the international cooperation network “smart analytics”.

Based on relevant product development steps, defortec GmbH defines the structure and modalities that are necessary for the sustainable CSR product development process. The company from Dettenhausen near Tübingen is designing an intuitive new user interface for the controlling software. macs Software GmbH from Zimmern ob Rottweil is developing user-friendly controlling software to create a “digital twin”. In addition to modern development tools, artificial intelligence methods (neural networks and statistical algorithms) will be used.

In an integrative approach, the ecological balance of industrial products should be calculated and the real processes influenced in order to expand corporate management to include CSRD sustainability factors in addition to economic factors such as profit and loss statements, balance sheets and cash flow. As a central component of the software, a “digital twin” accurately digitally maps the value chain of an actual product development. In addition to the directly product-related cost calculation, the influences of design, usability, component structures, joining techniques, manufacturing process, storage, use and final recycling on the life cycle assessment can also be included in the assessment and taken into account from the start of product development. The software is a building block for realizing the desired perfect product lifecycle according to the “Cradle-to-Cradle principle”. This means that consumer goods are designed from the outset in such a way that they can be sensibly recycled through chemical or mechanical processes. In order to get the raw materials, companies have to take the products back.

About smart analytics

The Central Innovation Program for SMEs ZIM of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection BMWK promotes the international cooperation network “smart analytics” for the development of intelligent, innovative analytical methods. The coordinator of the international ZIM network “smart analytics” on the German side is BioRegio STERN Management GmbH. The project is funded by the BMWK and includes 30 partners from Europe. Other companies are welcome as project partners and will receive targeted support as part of the project so that they can also submit promising applications for research and development to the ZIM if necessary.

About defortec GmbH

defortec GmbH from Dettenhausen in the Tübingen district is an owner-managed company that designs technical products with passion and interdisciplinary teamwork. The focus of the work is on the design of capital goods, medical devices and user interfaces. In addition to the success of its customer products, the company has already received over 100 design awards for its projects. With 20 years of project experience, a strong sense of design, detailed market knowledge and cross-industry engineering knowledge, sophisticated and feasible design concepts are created.

About macs Software GmbH

macs Software GmbH from Zimmern ob Rottweil is an owner-managed software company. macs has been a reliable partner for 24 years and is one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of controlling solutions. With two locations in Germany, a branch in South Africa and the USA, the company is active on all continents and is the partner for medium-sized and large companies. The macs controlling software for integrated corporate planning supports planning, control and information provision and offers reliable key figures for corporate management. With the macs software, over 300 customers worldwide create plans that are strategically and long-term focused on the future.

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is an economic developer for the life sciences industry. It promotes innovations and start-ups on a public mission and thus contributes to strengthening the location. In the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions with the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen, it is the central contact point for founders and entrepreneurs.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and successful BioRegions in Germany. Unique selling points are the nationwide unique mix of biotechnology and medical technology companies as well as the regional clusters of automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering.

