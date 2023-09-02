Green electricity provider expands through acquisition of Shell Energy

The energy transition is in full swing and the market in Germany is hotly contested. Now the British EnergyTech company is making a major takeover in Germany and is buying Shell Energy’s private customer business in Great Britain and Germany with the Shell subsidiary Impello. Octopus Energy, which was actually founded as a software company in 2016, wants to grow to 300,000 customers in Germany and 6.5 million customers in Great Britain. The acquisition is still awaiting regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q4 2023.

Nothing will change for the customers, the contracts and tariffs remain the same, and they will continue to be supplied with 100 percent green electricity. Octopus Energy is also known for this, namely as a very digital provider of green electricity, which relies heavily on software in communication with customers and now also offers heat pumps to offer households an alternative to oil or gas heating. In addition, the company is also Tesla’s partner in Germany in order to be able to offer its customers green electricity to go with the e-car. The takeover makes Octopus Energy a medium-sized electricity provider and one of the largest green electricity providers in Germany.

software at its core

Octopus Energy was actually founded as a tech company with software for energy providers. In order to prove to them that this works well, they became an electricity provider themselves as a test – and it went so well that the example became one of the largest electricity providers in Great Britain. In the home market, the company around CEO and founder Greg Jackson already has numerous partnerships with e-car manufacturers and charging station operators. Altogether Octopus is on the road in 15 markets, the Austrian market is not yet an issue for the British.

Octopus Energy sees itself less as an electricity provider and more as an EnerTech company with strong software components. A lot is developed in-house, for example when it comes to smart meters, networking with heat pumps or software for e-charging stations. Since its inception in 2016, the company has received well over $1 billion in investments, including from Origin Energy, CPP Investments and Generation Investment Management, the investment fund of former US Vice President Al Gore. However, the majority owner is still the Octopus Group, a British asset management company.

