Green energy: Israel wants to develop gas deposits with Egypt

Greentech Israel Tel Aviv. Foto Shai Pal Unsplash

Israel, together with Egypt and the Palestinian Authority, wants to develop a gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

The aim is to develop the Palestinian economy and stabilize security in the region. Implementation is subject to cooperation with Egypt and the Palestinian Authority. Israel pays attention to the protection of its interests.

Develop gas field 30 kilometers off the coast

The “Jerusalem Post” wrote on Sunday that the state-owned Egyptian company Egas should probably develop the gas field around 30 kilometers off the coast. The gas reserves are estimated to be around 28.3 billion cubic meters.

This exceeds the demand in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories in the West Bank, so that gas can also be exported.

Greentech Israel: Focus on renewable energy

A spokesman for the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip said that the gas wells belong to the Palestinian people, primarily the residents of Gaza. They have “a full right to benefit from natural resources”. Israel will not be allowed to “abuse the gas deposits for extortion purposes”.

Hamas: Gas wells belong to Palestinian people

More than two million people live in the Gaza Strip in very poor conditions. The Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas won parliamentary elections in 2006 and violently took over sole control of the Gaza Strip a year later.

Since then there have been de facto two separate governments in Gaza and the West Bank and no new parliamentary or presidential elections. At that time, Israel tightened a blockade of the coastal area, which is supported by Egypt.

