Green energy: Rheinenergie plans large-scale heat pump with Rhine water

Greentech RheinEnergie: Active in renewable energies – especially wind power, solar energy and biomass.
RheinEnergie AG is an energy supply company headquartered in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded in 2002 and emerged from the merger of Stadtwerke Köln and GEW Köln.
RheinEnergie is primarily active in the supply of electricity, gas, water and district heating. The company supplies energy to private households as well as commercial and industrial customers in the Cologne region. In addition, RheinEnergie also offers energy services such as energy consulting and energy efficiency measures.
Waste disposal and waste incineration plants
Another area in which RheinEnergie is active is waste disposal. The company operates waste incineration plants and takes care of the environmentally friendly disposal of waste.
RheinEnergie is also involved in the field of renewable energies and invests in projects for the use of wind power, solar energy and biomass. For example, the company has built wind farms and photovoltaic systems.