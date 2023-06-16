Home » Green energy: Rheinenergie plans large-scale heat pump with Rhine water
Technology

Green energy: Rheinenergie plans large-scale heat pump with Rhine water

Green energy: Rheinenergie plans large-scale heat pump with Rhine water
The Cologne-based energy supplier Rheinenergie soon wants to use the heat from the Rhine to produce “green heat” for around 30,000 residential units with a large heat pump. Rheinenergie gave the general planning order for the project this week, which to its knowledge is unique in Europe on this scale, said company boss Andreas Feicht on Friday in Cologne can be supplied in the center of Cologne.
According to current plans, construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in early 2024. Commissioning is planned for early 2027. Another 50-megawatt heat pump is planned for the Merkenich site in the north of Cologne, Feicht reported.
By 2030, Rheinenergie wants to extend the district heating network in Cologne, which is currently around 380 kilometers long, by 50 kilometers. A further expansion of another 150 kilometers is planned for the following years.

RheinEnergie AG is an energy supply company headquartered in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded in 2002 and emerged from the merger of Stadtwerke Köln and GEW Köln.

RheinEnergie is primarily active in the supply of electricity, gas, water and district heating. The company supplies energy to private households as well as commercial and industrial customers in the Cologne region. In addition, RheinEnergie also offers energy services such as energy consulting and energy efficiency measures.

Waste disposal and waste incineration plants

Another area in which RheinEnergie is active is waste disposal. The company operates waste incineration plants and takes care of the environmentally friendly disposal of waste.

RheinEnergie is also involved in the field of renewable energies and invests in projects for the use of wind power, solar energy and biomass. For example, the company has built wind farms and photovoltaic systems.

