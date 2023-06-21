Green Events: Urban Future Conference starts today

There is no question: the “TheLänd” capital of Stuttgart is currently the global center for sustainable urban development. As part of the Urban Future Week, around 2,000 motivated CityChangers from 71 countries are on site to discuss the city of the future, tackle improvements directly and network.

The euphoria is almost tangible – the Urban Future has started. Most of the participants had already secured their tickets months ago. The tension – but also the anticipation – was correspondingly high in the run-up to the event.

Lord Mayor Dr. Frank Nopper brought Urban Future to Stuttgart with its unique format. “Stuttgart is almost the born venue for this largest and most important event for sustainable cities. The German Sustainability Congress has named Stuttgart Germany’s most sustainable city in 2022. Last year, Stuttgart set itself a very ambitious goal: climate neutrality by 2035.

We want to become the climate protection avant-garde in Germany and Europe. Above all, Stuttgart is the natural venue for the Urban Future Conference, because Stuttgart is a city of ingenuity, creativity and innovation.

Swabian developers and inventors are still active in the present for a climate-neutral world. The Robert Bosch company, for example, wants to get involved in the field of green hydrogen and will start series production of fuel cell drive systems in a few days.”

The Baden-Württemberg Minister of Transport, Winfried Hermann, is also hoping for long-term positive effects from the Urban Future: “In order to motivate people to behave in a climate-friendly manner, we have to offer them better alternatives. This requires innovative ideas — in mobility, but also in a variety of other areas. The conference is the perfect space to exchange successful approaches and to join forces even more intensively. Together we can lay the foundation for more sustainable cities in the future.”

Stuttgart dances for the climate at the Urban Future Festival – Photo Stuttgart Marketing Werner Dieterich

UFC – Lively encouragement in the morning hours

The Urban Future has officially opened since Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. At the entrance there was the expected rush. “What energy! We experience Stuttgart as a city with a very diverse society, but above all with a strong civil society,” says Gerald Babel-Sutter, founder and CEO of the Urban Future Conference.

“That’s great, because the transformations ahead of us not only require networked thinking, but above all networked action. This is precisely where Urban Future provides important impetus.” On the first two days of the event, more than 250 speakers will give lectures on the various aspects of sustainable urban development. On Friday, the third day of the event, there are more than 35 excursions that allow a unique look behind the scenes. For example, the world‘s first adaptable skyscraper can be visited, which can adjust to sun, wind and rain.

Green City Conference: The foundation stone has been laid

Urban Future focuses on topics that otherwise receive less media attention. This is important, because sustainable urban development affects all citizens. It motivates people with different backgrounds and expertise from all over the world and brings them together this year in Stuttgart. As a host, the city of Stuttgart benefits from the luminaries of future-oriented and sustainable urban development. It is now up to all participating cities to actively promote transformation.

For organizer Gerald Babel-Sutter and his team, the focus is already on next year. The Urban Future Conference will take place in another European metropolis and will again set critical topics, identify challenges, outline solutions and bring together city changers. In the summer of 2024, all of this will ensure a special atmosphere in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, the host city of next year’s Urban Future.