Green Events: VELOBerlin Festival for bike fans

by admin
Next weekend (6th and 7th May) everything revolves around bicycles at the VELOBerlin trade fair at Tempelhof Airport. More than 200 exhibitors and 400 brands will show their products and innovations there – from bicycles and accessories to components and sustainable mobility solutions.

Here are two highlights of the bike event:

eBike cargo bike “FS200 Life Family” – photo press service bicycle PDF

„FS200 Life Family“

Transporting the offspring safely and comfortably – this is made possible by the cargo bike from the German manufacturer Ca Go (OUT_D28), which offers many optional accessories. It is equipped with a safety passenger cell, seat belts and headrests. The Bosch Performance CX Cargo Line motor provides a powerful drive; With the carbon belt from Gates, the company relies on longevity and low maintenance.

Gravel Bike Bicycle - Photo: Pressedienst Fahrrad PDFF
Gravel Bike Fahrrad – Photo: Pressedienst Fahrrad PDFF

Agile e-bikes for the city

“Urban Line” Riese & Müller (H_E3, OUT_D27, OUT_A8, OUT_C1 and OUT_C5) installed a drive from the German manufacturer Fazua in its “Urban Line” bikes. With 60 Newton meters of torque and 430 watt hours of battery power, it is designed to meet the needs of city cyclists. The e-bike is available in different frame shapes and configurations.

Pedale Bike eBike - Photo: Pressedienst Fahrrad PDF
Ergonomic pedals for touring and everyday cyclists – Photo: Pressedienst Fahrrad PDF

Better cycling – more comfort through optimized foot position: “Pedals PT”

Another highlight from the ergonomics specialist Ergon (H_F3) are pedals designed primarily for touring and everyday cyclists. A new, ergonomic shape with an inner stop is intended to ensure improved foot alignment and thus more driving comfort, especially on longer distances.

