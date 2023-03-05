March 5th is International Energy Saving Day. It is intended to remind consumers, business and politics to take measures to save energy.

Every year on March 5th is International Energy Saving Day. Since the day was introduced in 2001, the focus has been on the topic of energy efficiency, since saving energy has at least two good effects: On the one hand, this is the only way to achieve the climate goals and, on the other hand, money can be saved at the same time.

There are countless ways and opportunities to save energy, but it is much more important to actually put them into practice. In this article we show in which areas and with which methods there is real potential for saving energy and how this can be implemented.

It is estimated that 15% of Germany’s CO2 emissions come from private households.

Many private households do not use their savings potential. Regardless of whether it is heat or electricity consumption, consumption or mobility – saving energy can be easy. You can start with simple measures. For example, by turning off the power strips, using energy-saving LED lamps and walking or cycling more often than driving.