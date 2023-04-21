Green hydrogen: An Africa atlas should show where the best conditions prevail



Half of the 1.25 billion inhabitants have no access to electricity, 900 million people have no clean cooking facilities. And yet sub-Saharan Africa should help Germany to manage its energy transition. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck and Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger are therefore stepping in hand to motivate countries in southern and western Africa to switch to hydrogen exports.

An accompanying element of these ambitions is the “H2 Atlas Africa” ​​that has just been published online. This should show where the production of hydrogen for export to Europe has the best chances in the future, but where hopefully Africa’s energy poverty can also be combated.

Africa atlas for the hydrogen export turnaround

Germany can only cover half of its expected demand for green hydrogen on the way to climate neutrality. As long-term energy storage, hydrogen is supposed to compensate for the fluctuations in wind and solar power, but the lion’s share will probably flow into steel production and basic chemicals.

The H2 Atlas Africa was created on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research at the Institute for Energy and Climate Research at the Helmholtz Research Center Jülich (FZJ). Scientists from the two German-African competence centers for climate change and adapted land management in western (WASCAL) and southern Africa (SASSCAL) provided local data. The interactive atlas covers the 31 countries of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and the South African Development Community (SADC).

Two things are important for the production of hydrogen: Quite a lot of water and a lot of energy, which splits the water into hydrogen and oxygen. One kilogram of hydrogen requires 40 to 80 kilowatt hours of electricity and around nine liters of water.

The atlas not only shows areas in which electricity can be generated cheaply from wind or sun, but also how water can be obtained in arid countries.

“It must come from seawater desalination,” says Detlef Stolten, head of the Jülich institute. Tapping into valuable drinking water reservoirs is out of the question for him. “We calculated the cost of desalination to be less than 0.5 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity,” says Stolten. “So in a very, very small area. And that’s affordable.”

The map was created with the help of mathematical models and algorithms. “We add the weather data to the basic geographical data and see in the program, for example, where there is very little wind and the electricity from wind turbines is therefore quite expensive.” Where the sun shines often and intensively, the algorithm then prefers solar energy.

Hydrogen, desalination plants and pipelines

“Our starting point is always the land area of ​​the regions to be examined in square kilometers,” says Stolten. “And we approach that with almost 30 exclusion criteria.” This includes settlements, traffic routes, nature reserves, swamps, forests or areas with an incline of more than ten percent.

There aren’t many coastal locations anymore. Be it because they are under nature protection, like the Namibian coast, or because they are densely populated. But hydrogen production sites with their wind or solar power plants do not necessarily have to be on the seashore. Desalination plants, on the other hand, are small and can be located on many banks. Except where an ocean current pushes against the shore. The brine, which has to be returned to the sea after the process water has been extracted, cannot be distributed there.

“Highly favorable”: Insight into a location on the Ivory Coast. According to the H2 Atlas Africa, based on the assessment of socio-economic factors, the state would be well suited for setting up hydrogen production facilities. (Image: Screenshot H2 Atlas Africa)

For Stolten, pipelines are a solution: “They are relatively cheap to build. In this way, desalinated seawater could be transported to the production sites in the arid hinterland. But if the pipelines go through other countries, then these countries will certainly also demand transit fees.” Side effect: The desalinated water could also be used to irrigate fields.

Based on the construction costs for the energy and desalination plants or for the construction of pipelines, the map models even provide indications for the costs of the gas.

When assessing whether a region is more or less suitable for hydrogen production, indicators on the social, administrative and political framework and on the export and transport infrastructure are also included. Researchers from the WASCAL and SASSCAL initiatives collected this data on site.

Hydrogen potential for the 31 countries

From all these limitations and conditions, algorithms finally calculate the potential maps for the 31 countries, on which spots can now be discovered where it could theoretically be worthwhile to install hydrogen production plants with the energy-supplying wind power plants or solar panels. “Whether it can also be realized from the local possibilities is then a question of the decisions made locally by the governments,” says Stolten. “It’s a potential atlas – that’s important to emphasize.”

However, the atlas is not accurate enough to show the distribution of land ownership. They can contain social explosives, because landless people could lose their jobs through the purchase or leasing of energy areas.

As in all of sub-Saharan Africa, half of the inhabitants of Namibia, the current favorite of European hydrogen politicians, have no connection to electricity. They are rarely mentioned on the political stage when it comes to energy investments for the hydrogen boom.

At least for Stolten it is clear: “Of course everything has to run in parallel. The people in Africa without electricity have to be connected to electricity as part of the expansion of the hydrogen plants. There must be no smell of colonialism.”



(jl)

