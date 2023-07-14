Green light from the EU: obligation for removable batteries for smartphones by 2027

The European Council has definitively approved the new regulation for batteries which obliges companies, by 2027, to integrate easily removable and replaceable batteries into the devices. This is a fundamental step that could revolutionize the smartphone market.

As stated in the release of the European Council, the law is part of a broader package that it wants reduce the environmental impact and promote the circular economy. The new regulation sets waste collection targets for manufacturers’ portable batteries and introduces a new target for the collection of battery waste also for light transport vehicles.

Particularly interesting is the part of the regulation related to electronic devices and electric cars. Specifically, it states that “by 2027 portable batteries incorporated in appliances are removable and replaceable by the end user, leaving operators sufficient time to adapt the design of their products to this requirement”.

Also established new rules for labeling and information, which will have to offer final consumers a clearer picture.

After the favorable vote of the European Council, the adoption procedure was formally completed. At this point the regulation will be signed by the Council and the European Parliament before publication in the Official Gazette which will precede entry into force by 20 days.

“Batteries are key to the decarbonisation process and the EU’s transition to zero-emission modes of transport. At the same time, end-of-life batteries contain many valuable resources and we need to be able to reuse these critical raw materials instead of depending on third countries for supplies. The new rules will boost the competitiveness of European industry and ensure that new batteries are sustainable and contribute to the green transition” said Teresa Ribera, Spanish Minister of Ecological Transition.