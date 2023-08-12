Green Media: Braess paradox slows down energy transition and grid expansion

Greentech Media Tip: How a paradox can endanger grid expansion:

One of the most urgent tasks of the energy transition is the expansion of the power grid. However, grid expansion is opposed by the Braess paradox, in which additional lines lead to overloading instead of improving electricity transport.

Greentech energy: Improving electricity transport

In working groups, Marc Wipfler from the Light Technology Institute of KIT and Professor Marc Timme from the Technical University of Dresden have developed a new, simple method to identify the causes of the phenomenon and thus specifically support grid expansion and stable grid operation.

They report on their research in spectrum.

via KIT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

