Green Media: From daycare centers to high-rise buildings – what role will wood play in construction in the future?

Having gone somewhat out of fashion in the meantime, wood is experiencing a renaissance as a building material. “Construction, both the creation and use of buildings, accounts for 40 percent of the carbon footprint worldwide,” says Professor Philipp Dietsch from the Research Institute for Steel, Wood and Stone at KIT.

“That’s a huge number. And if we don’t achieve the building transition towards a more resource-efficient construction method, then we can forget about combating the climate crisis.”

Many of today’s building materials cause high CO2 emissions during their production. Wood, in turn, binds CO2 as it grows and is a renewable raw material that can be used for the construction industry. It reportsDeutschlandfunk.

