Green Media: KIT Science Talk on future energy supply

Exciting Green Media Tip: At the “Science Talks”, the KIT talks about the future energy supply

The goal of Dr. Sadeeb Simon Ottenburger from the KIT Institute for Thermal Energy Technology and Safety.

“As a mathematician, I go through the scenarios of how energy slumps can be secured with a future smart energy system in urban areas. In doing so, I also encounter fundamental questions: Who gets how much energy in shortage scenarios and why? It’s also about a social consensus.” A contribution in the Science Talk (SWR).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

