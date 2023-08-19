Home » Green Media: KIT Science Talk on future energy supply
Technology

Green Media: KIT Science Talk on future energy supply

by admin
Green Media: KIT Science Talk on future energy supply

Exciting Green Media Tip: At the “Science Talks”, the KIT talks about the future energy supply

The goal of Dr. Sadeeb Simon Ottenburger from the KIT Institute for Thermal Energy Technology and Safety.

“As a mathematician, I go through the scenarios of how energy slumps can be secured with a future smart energy system in urban areas. In doing so, I also encounter fundamental questions: Who gets how much energy in shortage scenarios and why? It’s also about a social consensus.” A contribution in the Science Talk (SWR).

See also  EA CEO sees Call of Duty uncertainty a 'huge opportunity' for Battlefield - Battlefield 2042 - Gamereactor

You may also like

Why chatbots can’t stop being liars

Sony Upgrades Soundbars and Speakers to Support VRR...

A startup and Microsoft want to break the...

Why chatbots can’t stop being liars

Embracer Announces Dead Island 2 Release on New...

Bundesliga start: opening game and all games of...

RPCS3 Team to Launch New Version of PS4...

New iPhone Attack Allows Hackers to Fake Airplane...

Apple is finally taking the iPhone 11 out...

ChatGPT and information, the decalogue of the Associated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy