You can fall into these traps with the green screen

Filming with green screen is quite easy and therefore very popular. However, the application of the green screen does not always work without errors. Sometimes it can lead to quite amusing mishaps. Especially in live broadcasts with a green screen, these unplanned comic interludes quickly become viral hits. We’ve looked at the most common mistakes when using green screen or blue screen and collected some green screen glitches for your entertainment. Because we want you to build and use your green screen successfully, so that your videos are as successful as the film interludes of this cat, who became a Hollywood star via green screen.

Mistake #1: Wrong clothing or choice of color

By far the most common glitches when filming with a green screen result from the wrong clothing or an unfavorable choice of color for the filmed object. If the person being filmed is wearing green or blue clothing or accessories, these green or blue areas can also be automatically hidden when the background is replaced. In the worst case, only the head, arms and legs of the filmed person appear in front of the green screen, while the replaced background image flickers on the clothing. This happens relatively often with the weather report that is broadcast live. But even people dressed in green who are not appearing in front of a green screen are not immune to jokes. For example, a green dress worn by Queen Elisabeth invited numerous green screen users to creatively interpret the royal style.

Mistake number 2: insufficient illumination of the green screen

If the green screen is illuminated unevenly or has shading, this can be noticeable in the subsequent editing and when replacing the background image. So you absolutely should Avoid wrinkles in the green screenthat can cast shadows. Before hanging the green screen, it is worth flattening the green screen fabric with an iron or steamer. Also make sure to stretch the fabric correctly (without wrinkles).

When it comes to lighting, the green screen is important illuminate evenly. The strength of a single light is not decisive here – on the contrary: Excessive lighting can increase the scattered light and unwanted reflections of the green screen. Several light sources that are evenly distributed are much more suitable.

The position of the filmed object in front of the green screen can also cast shadows that can later be visible in the exchanged background. Therefore, be careful between the filmed person and the green screen enough space allow and plan.

Mistake #3: Motion blur

When shooting with a green screen, another common mistake is the Motion blur: When fast motion is filmed in front of the green screen, it may look blurry and streaks may appear around the moving object or body part as if in slow motion.

This can be remedied by adjusting the Camera shutter speed, which controls the motion blur of a recording. So if you have a problem with green screen motion blur, you should increase the shutter speed: if you film with a faster shutter speed, you will see more motion blur. With a higher shutter speed, you will see less motion blur.

Mistake number 4: green reflections

The green of the green screen has a strong flare that can radiate onto the surrounding objects being captured. Outlines of hair or shoulders, for example, then appear greenish. This not only looks ugly, but can also become a problem when editing videos: If you hide the green in the image to replace the green screen, the green-reflecting outlines can also be cut out imprecisely.

One cause of unwanted green reflections can be a too much lighting of the green screen be, which amplifies the flare of the green. Surrounding bright walls can also reflect the green of the green screen. If you have unwanted green reflections, try adjusting the illumination of your green screen and, if possible, hanging room windows with a dark fabric. You can also increase the distance between the green screen and the filmed object to reduce the green light scattering effect. Incidentally, an alternative to the green screen is the blue screen, which has significantly less scattered light and is particularly suitable for dark scenes.

Mistake number 5: different brightness between foreground and background

If you don’t just work with green screen for fun, but also make green screen videos for your company or marketing purposes, for example, the recordings should be as professional as possible. A poor use of the green screen can usually be recognized by the fact that the background and the recorded object are illuminated differently. So before you film with green screen, you should think about which background you want to install afterwards.

Then adjust the brightness of the background to match the lighting of the scene you want to capture later Discrepancies between foreground and background or to avoid complex video editing. It’s always helpful to take a test shot first to test the green screen. If you replace the green screen as a test, you can see early on whether the lighting needs to be adjusted.