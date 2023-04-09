Green screen or blue screen? Those are the differences

The colors green and blue offer the strongest contrast to the hue of human skin. They are therefore particularly suitable for the chroma keying effect, in which a specific color in an image is filtered out. If you use a green screen or blue screen as a background, you can remove the green or blue of the background from the image and replace it with a new background. The most well-known example of a green screen or blue screen recording is certainly the weather report. But many action films would also look much more boring without a green screen or blue screen. But why is there more talk of the green screen these days? And are there any recommendations on when to use blue screen vs green screen?

Green screen or blue screen: the influence of digital recordings

Green screen as a method of chroma keying is very common these days. The use of the blue screen seems less common. Bluescreen has already been used as a background for exchanging film backgrounds in front of the green screen used, in a preliminary form already in the film King Kong from 1933 and later in The Thief of Baghdad in 1940. So although blue screen and green screen use the same effect, there must be differences.

In fact, the triumph of the green screen is closely linked to the spread of digital recording devices. Modern video cameras draw the color Green more intense than the color blue, which has to do with the composition of the pixels. The green in video recordings therefore has a higher luminosity compared to blue film elements.

The lighting is therefore a little less important and complex for the green screen than for the blue screen. Green screen is easier to use if you don’t pay close attention to it illumination an evenly flat background without shading.

How can the blue screen score?

The higher luminosity of the green in the green screen is at the same time its main disadvantage: the color green has more scattered light and is also reflected more strongly by the filmed objects (and subjects). In order to avoid these reflections, you must position the film subjects further away from the background with the green screen than with the blue screen. The stronger luminosity of the green also means that there can be unsightly, imprecise outlines of details such as hair on the green screen: particularly light or gray hair can reflect the green and is then faded out when editing.

The color blue has in return almost no stray light at all and is very good for clear outlines and details, especially if you use a dark background afterwards. However, lighting a blue screen is more challenging: you need to use more lighting to get a flat blue screen background with no shading.

Green screen or blue screen: tips for use

So if you’re faced with a choice of green screen or blue screen, the first thing you should do is choose purpose of your recordingview your equipment and the recorded item.

Green screen is suitable for bright daylight shots with less lighting, where sharp outlines and details are not so important. Do you want one night scene or filming a scene in a dark environment where sharp outlines are important, then you should use a blue screen. For example, if you want to use the blue screen or green screen technology for a marketing video, then both options are basically suitable if you pay attention to the correct lighting of the background.

Of course, when deciding whether to use green screen or blue screen, it also depends on the color design of your film subjects: Blue hues are generally more common than green hues. If the main character wears blue jeans consistently and has bright blue eyes, you may want to reconsider using a blue screen. In the worst case, not only the blue screen but also the legs and eyes are hidden when editing. However, if you film a green meadow in front of a green screen, you may have problems separating the different shades of green when you edit it afterwards.