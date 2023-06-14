Green Steel: EU approves green steel production at Thyssenkrupp

The final decision on billions in aid for the large-scale production of more climate-friendly steel planned by Thyssenkrupp is approaching. “We’ll manage that in the summer,” said Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) on Wednesday in Duisburg at a rally in front of thousands of steel workers. In order to increase the pressure on politicians, IG Metall had called for an “Action Day”. According to union information, around 12,000 employees took part in the event.

Union representatives demanded rapid approval of the funding. Otherwise, thousands of jobs would be at risk. “We want to produce green steel. Not at some point, but now,” said IG Metall board member Jürgen Kerner. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the parent company ThyssenKrupp AG.

Germany’s largest steel manufacturer, Thyssenkrupp Steel, wants to build a so-called direct reduction plant in Duisburg with associated facilities for the production of “green steel”. It is to be operated with climate-neutral hydrogen and thus massively reduce the emission of greenhouse gases during steel production. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the federal government want to fund the project with a total of around two billion euros. However, the final state aid approval by the EU Commission is still pending. The plant is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2026. Construction has not started yet.

“On Monday morning, a written document came from Brussels that said: “We want the two billion to be spent, we promise that they can be spent,” said Habeck. The ball is now on the penalty spot. “The only thing missing now is kicking the ball.” This means that a corporate decision must be made. “For it to fall, there is still a little discussion about the fine print.” Politically, everything is being done to ensure that this decision is and can be made, he emphasized. It’s about transforming the industry. “And not just anywhere, but here.”

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) confirmed the state’s support for the project. “The heart of German industry beats here in Duisburg and it should continue to beat strong.” NRW Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) said: “We want green steel, we want industrial jobs across the board in NRW.”

At Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe it was said that declarations of intent must now be translated into planning and legal certainty. One is still in intensive and constructive discussions with all responsible authorities, “because there are still decisive questions open”. It is about investments worth billions and about securing a competitive, decarbonized steel production in Germany. “As the starting and anchor point of a European hydrogen economy that is to be developed, the project and cost risks of this venture into new territory cannot and must not lie with the company alone.”

In Germany, three other steel producers want to build such plants. The Salzgitter company has already received a grant of one billion euros.