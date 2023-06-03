Home » Green Top 10: The most important fuel-saving tips
Technology

by admin
There is no question that cycling is definitely better for the climate than driving a car or motorbike. If you still have to be on the road by car, you can at least optimize your C02 footprint with a few simple tricks. The most important rule here: The most fuel can be saved with an appropriate driving style – this is also confirmed by the experts at TÜV Süd.

You can also save energy with e-cars

In e-cars, too, energy can be saved and the range increased. This is not only practical for holiday trips. The testing organization gives savings tips:

  1. Shift up in time: In normal technology with a manual transmission, this lowers the speed and thus the consumption. According to TÜV Süd, modern cars can also be driven smoothly in city traffic in fifth or sixth gear, depending on the gear ratio. In automatic cars, lightly lift the gas pedal when accelerating. The transmission alone selects the next higher and fuel-saving level.
  2. roll: At red traffic lights or at the entrance to a town, let the car roll with the gear engaged and disengage as late as possible. The overrun cut-off of the engine ensures that the fuel supply is interrupted. In addition, the engine brakes the car at the same time without burning fuel. This also applies to downhill stretches. E-cars can often be slowed down by releasing the accelerator pedal. The range can definitely be increased by the onset of recuperation – the recovery of braking energy.
  3. Engine off: According to Tüv Süd, it is worth switching off the engine in traffic jams or when stopping for more than 15 seconds. Cars with start-stop systems do this on their own. On average, one hour of idling costs around one liter of fuel.
  4. consumers from: Things like air conditioning, seat or rear window heating should only run as long as is really needed to reduce fuel consumption.
  5. Mucking out: 100 kilograms of unnecessary ballast on board lead to around 0.3 liters more consumption, the Tüv Süd calculates.
  6. Check tire pressure: Even 0.2 bar too little pressure in the tires can increase consumption by up to ten percent.
  7. Drive with foresight: Try to adapt your driving style so that you have to accelerate and brake less abruptly. This significantly reduces fuel consumption. Look far ahead and anticipate traffic to react early.
  8. Avoid unnecessary weight: The lighter your vehicle, the less fuel it uses. So remove unnecessary items from the trunk and avoid carrying roof racks or other bulky extras when you don’t need them.
  9. Switch off the engine when standing still for a long time: If you remain stationary for a long time, for example at traffic lights or while waiting for someone, switch off the engine. Constantly idling consumes fuel unnecessarily. Note, however, that this does not apply to short stops where the engine may require more fuel to start than when idling.
  10. Check tire pressure: Make sure your tires have the recommended air pressure. Too low tire pressure increases rolling resistance and leads to higher fuel consumption. Check the tire pressure regularly and add air if necessary.
Sources:

TÜV Süd, ADAC, ÖMATEC, Greentech.LIVE

