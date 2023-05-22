Green Top 10: The most important VCs for Greentech worldwide

There are several venture capital investors (VC investors) worldwide who are important for the green economy, who invest in the green tech sector and play a significant role in investments in climate protection projects. Here are our Green Top 10 of the most important VCs for Greentech worldwide:

Breakthrough Energy Ventures: Breakthrough Energy Ventures is a VC fund backed by the likes of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg. The fund focuses on investments in companies developing innovative technologies to combat climate change. Energy Impact Partners: Energy Impact Partners is an investment fund focused on clean energy and sustainable technologies. They invest in companies that develop solutions for renewable energy, energy storage, electromobility and energy efficiency. Kleiner Perkins: Kleiner Perkins is a well-known VC investor with a focus on technology and sustainability. They have invested in several successful green tech companies and support innovation in renewable energy, clean technology and environmental protection. Khosla Ventures: Khosla Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in investing in technology companies. They have shown an interest in green tech companies and are investing in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean technologies. SoftBank Vision Fund: The SoftBank Vision Fund is one of the largest technology investment funds in the world and has also invested in the green tech space. You have invested in companies developing innovative solutions for renewable energy, electric mobility and sustainability. DBL Partners: DBL Partners is a venture capital firm focused on investing in socially and environmentally responsible businesses. They have invested in companies that develop solutions for renewable energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection. Inven Capital: Inven Capital is a European VC investor with a focus on green tech companies. They invest in start-ups that develop innovative solutions for renewable energies, smart grids, energy efficiency and electromobility. Obvious Ventures: Obvious Ventures is a venture capital fund focused on investing in companies that seek both financial success and positive social and environmental impact. They have invested in green tech companies that offer solutions for sustainability and environmental protection. Generation Investment Management: Generation Investment Management is a sustainable investment fund that invests in companies that have a positive impact on the environment and society. They have shown an interest in green tech companies and are investing in areas such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and energy efficiency. Green Growth Fund 2: The Green Growth Fund 2 is a VC fund managed by the European

