Greenakku garden power station: mini PV system for your garden

Exciting news from the company Greenakku: The energy-tech start-up can not only fence solar systems – but now also has a mini PV system on the market that is also suitable for installation in the garden, on the terrace or on a flat roof .

With the new garden power station, Greenakku would like to offer an alternative for all those who cannot attach their PV modules to the balcony.

Easy assembly, high efficiency

The PV modules for the garden can be mounted on simple bases made of exposed concrete. They have integrated threaded sleeves to which the solar modules can be screwed and set up in just a few steps.

With a weight of 24 kilograms, the concrete bases guarantee that the PV modules are held securely, even in strong winds. According to the manufacturer, no additional holes or attachments are required.

Greenakku is currently offering its ready-to-plug-in selfPV packages for the garden in two versions: a more cost-effective option with one solar panel and a peak output of 390 watts, and a more powerful version with two panels and a total of 780 watts peak. Both versions come with bifacial PV modules that, unlike single-sided models, can also generate electricity from sunlight on the back.

As a result, additional energy yields of up to 25 percent are possible, according to Greenakku.

In addition, the manufacturer advertises that the modules have improved moisture and heat protection. This in turn leads to an increased service life. In addition to the concrete base, the scope of delivery of the sets also includes one or two inverters, depending on the version.

Flexible orientation possible

The solar modules can be attached to the base thread with screws using the clamps supplied. In principle, the non-slip L-bricks made of fine-pored concrete function like a flat-roof mounting system with a 10-degree angle.

According to Greenakku, no special prior knowledge is required for the installation.

The inverter can be easily connected to the mains using a Schuko plug. Under optimal conditions, the Greenakku garden power plants generate up to 400 kilowatt hours (with one module) or 800 kilowatt hours (with two modules) per year. Both sets are now available directly from Greenakku.