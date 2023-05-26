GreenBuilding: Sustainable building insulation with aerogels

Consistently reducing CO2 emissions is crucial to achieving our climate goals. A key factor here is the insulation of buildings. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety, and Energy Technology UMSICHT in Oberhausen, in cooperation with PROCERAM GmbH & Co. KG, have developed a sustainable and cost-effective mineral insulation material that far exceeds the insulation performance of polystyrene and the like: compared to polystyrene Half the layer thickness is sufficient to achieve the same insulation performance. For this, three members of the development team will be awarded the Joseph von Fraunhofer Prize 2023.

