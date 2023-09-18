Greener management for IT. ESET’s considerations

For a greener future, Fabio Buccigrossi, Country Manager of ESET Italia, underlines the need to focus on greener management also for what concerns IT.

Running a business has become more expensive due to inflation and rising energy prices. Factors that have made it necessary to adopt a series of cost containment measures to allow companies to maintain their profits. All this is underlined by the continuous passage to solutions cloud-based.

Reduce costs

Solutions that should help companies reduce infrastructure, network, personnel and headquarters costs (for those who host their own data centers, these can take up a lot of space and consume a lot of energy). But the focus shouldn’t just be on reducing business costs, as current trends suggest a shift towards greener IT practices in general which in itself might seem like a more expensive move at first glance. But the truth is another.

Greener management for IT improves corporate sustainability

The term green IT, or green computing, refers to the choice of use environmentally sustainable design, production, use and disposal of computers, chips and other technologies to limit their harmful impact on the environment. This includes a planned reduction in carbon emissions and energy demand. Thus promoting sustainability through the use of renewable materials and a circular economy.

Transfer costs and skills

For companies, this means outsourcing some procedures or business units, such as IT, thus transferring the related costs to third-party companies (think, for example, of data center maintenance costs). In terms of business efficiency, this transfer of costs and skills serves a dual purpose. On the one hand, make the company more efficient by delegating IT tasks (such as managing network IT security) to industry professionals.

The energy footprint must be reduced

At the same time, reduce its energy footprint, reducing the direct impact on the environment. In practice, it creates cost containment. To find out more, see ESET’s cloud management cost calculator. It can estimate the company’s cost savings when switching from on-premise to cloud-based solutions.

Greener management for IT. ESET’s considerations

Thanks to this cost-saving, companies will be freer to invest in further initiatives. This will allow us to comply with regulations expected in the future which will require further ecological transition measures. Like those indicated by the European Union, or eco-compatibility certifications.

Changing the supply chain

For businesses, the green transition also involves a change in structure of the supply chain. Outsourcing is just one way to change a company’s supply chain. However, as more organizations begin to move towards greener practices, the logistics of decision making will require a rethink of contemporary business practices.

Encourage remote working

Through the adoption of green measures, costs can be reduced without necessarily giving up the professionalism and expertise developed by its collaborators and employees. In fact, suppose that, instead of firing employees, the company decides to invest in technologies that allow the management of remote work. This would lead to a reduction in the company’s energy demand and building management costs. Resulting in savings on energy bills, rent, parking and more.

Greener management for IT

A simple step towards green practices is to turn off devices and objects. Equipment such as printers, air conditioners, monitors and lights should be turned off when not in use. Choosing equipment that lasts over time and consumes the least amount of energy needed for the task at hand are both ways to reduce IT’s carbon footprint. For example, remote workers tend to use notebooks, which use less power than laptops, and laptops use less power than desktop computers.

Greener management for effective IT

Just trying to supply supply chain companies based on the environmental practices they adopt represents an important step in a company’s transition towards greater sustainability. In fact, this allows best practices to be cascaded down the chain. Furthermore, the company could obtain a certificate according to the ISO 14001 standard. This standard delimits and outlines a framework that an organization can follow to establish an effective environmental management system. Designed for any organisation, regardless of business or sector, it can ensure management, employees and external stakeholders that environmental impact is being measured and improved.

How ESET can contribute to green decision-making

ESET products are continuously improved, with particular attention to areas deemed important considering current needs and regulations. On the environmental side, ESET offers cloud-based services for businesses through the ESET PROTECT Platform solution. This solution not only enhances security, but also contributes to sustainability by eliminating the need for additional hardware, software or dedicated personnel.

An offer designed for companies

With the’offer dedicated to businesses including ESET PROTECT Elite and MDR, we help businesses allocate resources. Because our Thus reducing risk and enabling business continuity and making business complexity more manageable.

A long experience

Overall, ESET, with 30 years of independent cybersecurity work around the world, has enormous experience protecting customers across all industries. As well as very specific expertise across a number of industries and verticals. Using ESET solutions allows you to take advantage of this experience, protecting the changes required by the ecological transition, for a greener and more sustainable future.