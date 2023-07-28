Greener travel: Ecosia and Omio push sustainable travel alternatives to flying

flown out! Sustainable travel with the greentech search engine Ecosia: The Berlin travel startup Omio has teamed up with the sustainable search engine Ecosia, which was founded in Germany, in the area of ​​green travel.

The partners have launched a new train travel booking tool that allows travelers to search and book train connections through Ecosia’s website.

Greentech travel by train

Omio’s travel platform is integrated with Ecosia via an API. The tool appears automatically with a simple search for train connections and is intended to promote sustainable travel alternatives to flying.

Ecosia is available in 15 countries including Germany, UK, France, Spain, USA and Canada.

Ecosia founder Christian Kroll at the Greentech.Live Conference 2022

Sustainable search engine has planted 175 million trees

Founded in 2009 by Christian Kroll, Ecosia invests all profits in ecological projects such as planting over 175 million trees worldwide and promoting renewable energy.

The platform has around 20 million users per month – and according to founder Kroll, it is the second largest search engine in the world after Google, said the founder at the Greentech Live Conference.

Greentech Index Ecosia – Screenshot Greentech Live

Greentech Index Ecosia: Sustainable search engine

Ecosia is a search engine that differentiates itself from other search engines because of its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Essentially, Ecosia uses its advertising revenue to plant trees and support reforestation projects around the world. There are some features that make Ecosia special:

Reforestation projects: Ecosia uses at least 80% of its profits to plant trees and fund reforestation projects. Through partnerships with various organizations, Ecosia works to reforest degraded ecosystems and combat climate change. Transparency: Ecosia is known for its transparency on finance and sustainability. They publish monthly financial reports in which they disclose how much money they make and how much of it is used for reforestation projects.



Carbon neutral search: Ecosia runs its servers on renewable energy and claims that its searches are carbon neutral. This means that your searches with Ecosia do not generate any additional CO2 emissions. Data protection: Ecosia pays great attention to data protection and does not pass on any personal data to third parties. Search queries are anonymized to protect user privacy. Non-Profit Status: Ecosia is recognized as a social entrepreneur and non-profit organization. This means that their main priority is to pursue social and environmental goals, rather than just making profits.

Overall, Ecosia offers users the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the environment simply by doing their searches. By supporting Ecosia, you can help conserve forests, fight climate change and support sustainable development projects around the world at no cost to you.

It’s an easy way to actively help protect the environment while using the Internet.

Greener travel: Omio compares travel options such as trains, buses and flights

Omio is an online travel company that specializes in arranging travel. The platform offers users the opportunity to compare and book various travel options such as train connections, buses and flights.

Omio allowed users to search, compare and book travel in Europe and other parts of the world by bringing together timetables, prices and available options from different transport companies. The platform made it easy for customers to find the most suitable travel option for their needs and book directly through the website or mobile app.

