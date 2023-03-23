The European Commission published the so-called “Green Claims Regulation” on Wednesday. This is intended to introduce uniform rules against greenwashing in the EU. This includes, among other things, hefty penalties for companies that present themselves as “green” for marketing reasons but break the rules (we reported). However, environmentalists are not necessarily enthusiastic about the new set of rules. Greenpeace describes the new regulations as “weak” and speaks of a “missed opportunity”.

Climate neutral? EU wants to curb greenwashing with hefty penalties

“Enormous increase in greenwashing”

“We are currently observing an enormous increase in greenwashing. Companies try to gain competitive advantages by sneaking in the green cloak. The Green Claims Regulation should have put a stop to this. This opportunity was missed with the draft. Many regulations are not sufficient and detailed questions are only being worked out. The Commission and the Council urgently need to improve the draft, otherwise it will have no effect,” says Ursula Bittner, economics expert from Greenpeace Austria.

However, the environmental protection organization evaluates some points of the regulation as positive. Green advertising promises may therefore only be made if they meet the criteria of the regulation. For example, companies must base their claims on generally accepted scientific knowledge, use accurate information and take into account relevant international standards. In the future, quality marks will not only have to meet the legal requirements, but also bring additional ecological value.

The EU Commission also wants to allow combustion engines with e-fuels from 2035

Industry lobbying watered down regulation

Companies have to give up at least four percent of their sales if they violate the regulation. Alternatively, there is a risk of exclusion from public contracts or subsidies of up to one year. But due to heavy industry lobbying, the guidelines were watered down during the legislative process to the point that the proposal is no longer clear enough to prevent misleading claims, reports the Financial Times.

“The Commission has faced so much headwind that it has scrapped everything concrete, left the principles as they are and created a framework for further action. It’s too vague and leaves too much open for later,” criticizes Margaux Le Gallou, program manager at the NGO Environmental Coalition on Standards. “We are concerned that the proposal could backfire and legitimize claims amounting to greenwashing,” said Gilles Dufrasne, head of global carbon markets at Carbon Market Watch.

“Climate time bomb”: 1.5 degree target could be exceeded as early as 2040

Still “selling indulgences” with CO2 compensation

According to Greenpeace, the regulation leaves essential points unresolved. Companies could continue to create their own labels without having to be checked by control bodies. Social aspects are not considered at all. A product or service can therefore also be described as “green” in the future, even though it contains child labor or forced labor. If a company does not comply with the regulations, it can avoid penalties if it changes the advertising up to 30 days after the complaint.

In addition, the term “climate neutrality” is still allowed, even if companies have to report this if they have achieved it through CO2 compensation. This tempts companies to continue buying their way out of their emissions instead of reducing them. “We have to drastically reduce our CO2 emissions both in Austria and in the entire EU in order to curb the enormous global warming. Buying ransom through compensation is mere indulgences and distracts us from the right solutions that actually save CO2. Climate neutrality as a green advertising promise on products must therefore be banned,” demands Bittner.

“The Green Claims Regulation can only be a small part of the environmental protection measures. A ban on advertising and sponsoring of fossil fuel companies, a strong supply chain law and consistent implementation of the forest protection law are just a few examples of how to deal with the species and climate crisis accordingly,” the Greenpeace expert concludes.