Greentech 3D-printed building reduces weight of concrete walls by 70%

The green building startup Shell Wall tech uses 3D printing technology in house construction and promises to be able to reduce the weight of concrete walls by over 70%.

Concrete 3D printing (3DCP) technology has been known for a while as offering a particularly more efficient approach to constructing buildings. Now this technology has been improved even further: the latest generation of 3DCP is said to be even better and result in walls that are said to be 72% lighter than their conventional counterparts.

Greentech building: robot controlled extruder nozzle

On most 3DCP construction sites, a robotic extruder nozzle moves in straight lines parallel to the ground, building the shapes for the walls in a horizontal layer. Once the voids in the center of these shapes are filled with rebar and more concrete, the walls are complete.

according to dr Mania Aghaei Meibodi and colleagues at the University of Michigan’s Digital Architecture Research Technologies (DART) laboratory use more concrete than necessary in such constructions, and the architectural features of the buildings are limited to relatively simple forms.

This is where the university’s Shell Wall System should come into play.

The fabrication process begins with the creation of a computer model of the structure based on the most efficient possible distribution of the material needed to ensure the required strength in each part of the building.

In other words: No materials are used where they are not necessary.

Using this model, the print nozzle then builds up layered wall elements consisting of curved vertical structural ribs and thinner curved membranes spanning the gaps.

The layers of concrete are not applied planarly, that is, they are not necessarily parallel to the ground. During the construction of the individual elements, vertical reinforcement sections are inserted into the hollow ribs, while the thermal insulation is installed in the hollow membranes.

This is said to reduce the weight of concrete walls by over 70%.

Small-scale testing has shown that Shell Wall panels offer a 72% weight reduction compared to traditional solid concrete walls of the same size with the same structural strength. The technology is now to be tested on a large scale on real construction sites.

