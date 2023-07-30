Greentech aircraft: Ecojet wants to fly with hydrogen jets from 2025

The British airline Ecojet, founded by Dale Vince and pilot Brent Smith, plans to operate electrically powered aircraft from 2025.

This would be the first airline in the world to enable zero-emission air travel. Currently, aviation is responsible for about three percent of global CO2 emissions, so moving to carbon-neutral flights is a significant step in the fight against climate change.

Greener flying: CO2-neutral flights against climate change

Ecojet will use conventional aircraft that will be retrofitted with hydrogen-electric engines, reducing CO2 emissions by 100 percent. Significant amounts of carbon can also be saved by using existing aircraft.

Greentech aircraft from Ecojet fly sustainably with H2 – vegan food

In addition to the technical measures, other environmentally friendly measures will be taken on board, such as vegan meals, no single-use plastic and the use of environmentally friendly uniforms for the staff.

Ecojet wants to contribute to the decarbonization of aviation and come closer to the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Green Airline or what? Who is behind Ecojet?

Ecojet is a British airline specializing in sustainable flying. The company was founded by startup founder Dale Vince, co-founder of Ecotricity, and experienced pilot Brent Smith. Ecojet’s focus is to offer zero-emission air travel from 2025.

A distinctive feature of Ecojet is that it aims to be the world‘s first airline to operate entirely on renewable energy.

Hydrogen airplanes from Ecotricity founder Dale Vince

To achieve this goal, Ecojet plans to retrofit conventional aircraft with hydrogen-electric engines. This conversion is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 100 percent and the only by-product would be water, which is released into the atmosphere to avoid the harmful effects of contrails.

Greentech plane: Ecojet starting with 2025 hydrogen jets

The airline wants to contribute to reducing the environmental impact of aviation with its flights. Air transport is currently responsible for a significant proportion of global CO2 emissions, which is why the development of sustainable alternatives is of great importance.

Ecojet plans to start operations on domestic routes in the UK first, and later expand to mainland Europe, including long-haul routes.

Flights are expected to begin in early 2024 after obtaining the necessary certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority and completing the necessary upgrades to the aircraft.

CO2-neutral aviation: British airline wants to fly with hydrogen and electricity from 2025

