Greentech App Kinto: commuting with carpools against the climate crisis

Traffic in Berlin – Photo by Felix Neudecker via Unsplash

New Greentech app is intended to simplify commuting with carpooling: The new PendlerApp Kinto is an app for internal carpooling that is marketed by KINTO Deutschland GmbH.

The smart commuter solution offers employees within a company a platform to organize and carry out internal car pools.

Carpool with just a few clicks

With just a few clicks, users can find each other in an internal company network and arrange car pools. All trips made save emissions, which each user can see in their individual statistics.

PendlerApp is a white label solution

The commuter app is a white label solution. Companies can use the app in corporate branding with their own name and logo.

The app now has new functions: not only drivers can now record and document their CO2 and cost savings, but all employees who come to work with low emissions, such as pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users and mobile workers.

With the new multi-location development, companies with multiple offices can now integrate all locations.

Commuter app offer for companies

Cities can also create an offer for all resident companies. This enables the networking of all participating companies and generates the greatest possible benefit for the employees on site.

Greentech Toyota uses Kinto App

Since it went live in November 2021, the PendlerApp has won over customers from a wide variety of industries, including industrial groups, food retailers and universities.

Most recently, Szabo GmbH in Wertheim was the first Toyota dealer to be won as a customer.

1,300 users – saves around 17,000 kilograms of CO2

Thanks to the PendlerApp and 1,300 registered users, around 17,000 kilograms of CO2 have now been saved. “Commuting is a major contributor to operationally generated emissions. Many companies are already reducing their CO2 emissions with the commuter app and show the savings in their CSR report.

With a white label solution, KINTO makes it possible to increase the attractiveness of companies as employers and to make a contribution to sustainability. In addition, employees benefit from reduced costs and a relaxed search for a parking space.

