Greentech Austria: EnergieWien and Actility launch LoRaWAN network in Vienna

Wien Energie and Actility today announced a strategic partnership to set up a “LoRaWAN” network (Long Range Wide Area Network) in Vienna. This initiative is intended to support Vienna’s digital strategy, which aims to position Vienna as a particularly livable and smart city.

The project draws on the city’s commitment to “go humanely digital” and aims to ensure that technology supports residents, rather than crowding them out.

A “Long Range Wide Area Network” describes an energy-efficient wireless technology with a very long range that was specially developed for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Actility, known for IoT solutions, is providing its flagship product, the ThingPark wireless platform, for the project. ThingPark Wireless is the preferred choice for service providers looking to offer LPWAN connectivity services, and most large-scale, nationwide IoT networks worldwide are built on it.

The platform is valued for its security, carrier-grade availability, scalability, multi-technology and compliance with the latest LoRa Alliance specifications, ensuring seamless connectivity with other public and private networks.

With this cooperation, Wien Energie would like to make a significant contribution to the digitization offensive in the city of Vienna in order to facilitate processes. Wiener Netze, a sister company of Wien Energie, has been entrusted with setting up the outdoor network in Vienna, while Wien Energie is concentrating on indoor solutions. The network is currently in the test phase, and implementation of the highly scalable use cases and projects is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Wien Energie in the field of climate protection

This partnership is an important step in Wien Energie’s commitment to climate protection. By using LPWAN technologies, the company can significantly reduce its energy requirements. In addition, this is in line with the goal of becoming zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The close cooperation between Wien Energie and Actility represents the vision of a smarter and more sustainable future and puts Vienna on the path to becoming the smartest city in the world.

