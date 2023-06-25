Greentech Austria: Zoff over water power plant in the Kaunertal

Summer, holiday feeling, Alpine panorama. This is how you imagine Tyrol. This idyll is to be disturbed by a power plant expansion in the Tyrolean Kaunertal – and now there is massive trouble about a new hydroelectric power plant or pumped storage power plant in the Platzertal.

The Kaunertal is a popular tourist destination in the Austrian Alps, known for its stunning scenery and glaciers. There are no major industrial or energy-producing facilities such as power plants. The Kaunertal is best known for its nature, hiking trails and ski areas. And it should stay that idyllic in Tyrol for the residents.

Climate protest: Preserve ecologically important moors

According to the police, more than 600 people protested today in Innsbruck against the planned expansion of a water power plant in Austria’s Kaunertal. It is not a solution to “destroy the ecologically important moors of the Platzertal for a new pumped storage power plant,” argued Viktoria Auer from the environmental protection organization Global 2000. Greentech Oesterreich Tirol Berend Leupen Unsplash

Energy transition Austria with obstacles

Other nature conservation organizations, community representatives and citizens’ initiatives are also opposing the project, which those responsible describe as necessary for the energy transition.

Greentech Tirol: New hydroelectric power plant planned

The electricity producer Tiwag, owned by the state of Tyrol, wants to divert up to 80 percent of the water from the Venter and Gurgler Ache in the Ötztal 34 kilometers away – one of the valleys with the lowest rainfall in Tyrol.

In addition, nine soccer fields would be flooded on moorland in the Platzertal, and the dam would be 120 meters high.

WWF warns of water supply problems

The environmental protection association WWF recently warned in a new study that the expansion of the power plant could threaten the water supply in the Ötztal. In addition, the already unstable mountain slopes around the Kaunertal power plant would become even more unstable due to increased water level fluctuations due to the expansion.

Hydropower renewable energy source

Next to wind and sun, hydropower is probably the most ingenious renewable energy source of all and can absolutely be described as greentech, since hydroelectric power plants use the natural kinetic energy of water to generate electrical energy and are therefore environmentally friendly and renewable.

Hydropower has several advantages as a sustainable energy source: Hydropower is a renewable resource – meaning as long as there is sufficient rainfall, the flow will continue and the water can be used to generate electricity.

