Greentech Award for green chemicals and e-fuels

A startup from Freiberg received two awards at the IQ Innovation Prize in Central Germany on Thursday evening for a reactor used to produce green chemicals and e-fuels from carbon dioxide (CO2). According to the Metropolregion Mitteldeutschland Management GmbH, enaDyne GmbH received the overall prize worth 15,000 euros and a cluster prize.

“In order to effectively counter climate change, we not only have to save CO2, but ideally also use the greenhouse gas as a resource,” said Jörn-Heinrich Tobaben, Managing Director of the Metropolitan Region of Central Germany Management GmbH, explaining the jury’s decision. With its technology, enaDyne GmbH provides the decisive building block for this cycle.

Four more cluster prizes and three innovation prizes were awarded in Wurzen on Thursday. There is prize money of EUR 7,500 each for the cluster prizes. The cluster prizes went to a research team from the Otto von Guericke University in Magdeburg, two companies from Dresden and one from Barchfeld-Immelborn in Thuringia (Wartburg district). A total of around 70,000 euros in prize money was awarded, for which there were 128 applications, 24 more than in the previous year, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

