Greentech balcony power plants continue to boom – 230,000 PV systems in operation

Private PV systems are flourishing – more and more people in Germany have installed their own small solar systems in their houses or apartments.

Private solar systems

The number of so-called balcony power plants has doubled since the beginning of the year, as can be seen from the Federal Network Agency’s market master data register. The register currently shows around 230,000 ready-to-plug-in generation plants – that’s the official name. For almost 137,000 of them – more than half – the commissioning date is in the current year.

The number of systems is likely to be even higher. According to the Federal Network Agency, there are around 30,000 other systems in the register with an output of less than 1 kilowatt, of which it is not clear whether they are also balcony power plants. In addition, there is an unknown number of systems that are not registered and not registered with the electricity provider – contrary to legal requirements.

Despite the strong growth, the power plants do not yet play a major role in power generation. Even if you add the 30,000 systems with an unclear status, according to the Federal Network Agency they only have a total output of 170 megawatts and are likely to generate a maximum of 170 gigawatt hours per year. That is 0.3 per mille of German electricity consumption. However, the federal government wants to further facilitate the installation of the systems and thus give the topic a further boost. According to a draft by the Ministry of Justice, the installation should be made easier for tenants and apartment owners. They should have a legal right to have the devices installed. This would eliminate the need to justify an application for installation to the landlord or the owners’ meeting.

Raising the power limit from 600 to 800 watts

The Ministry of Economics is also aiming for an increase in the power limit from 600 to 800 watts and simplified reporting requirements for plug-in solar devices. Until now, these had to be entered in the Federal Network Agency’s market master data register and reported to the network operator. This double notification should be omitted.

The general manager of the German Solar Industry Association (BSW), Carsten Körnig, welcomed the simplifications, but at the same time spoke of the corresponding need for action for the larger roof and other photovoltaic systems.

The BSW expects that the share that plug-in solar devices provide to cover the electricity demand in Germany will remain comparatively low for the foreseeable future. But the devices enabled many people to actively participate in the energy transition “and thus also increase the acceptance of renewable energies,” emphasizes Körnig.

Energy transition and acceptance of renewable energies

The advantages of the systems lie in the technical simplicity as well as in the low-cost acquisition as an entry into their own solar power generation for tenants and apartment owners. The Federal Ministry of Economics comes to similar assessments in its photovoltaic strategy.

Incidentally, the systems registered in the market master data register are distributed quite unequally within Germany. They are particularly popular in northern Germany of all places. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there are 5 plants per 1000 inhabitants, in Schleswig-Holstein it is 4.2 and in Lower Saxony 3.8.

