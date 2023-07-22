Greentech BASF baut Offshore-Windpark in China

Greentech Mingyang Windpark Offshore China BASF

BASF goes Greentech goes China: The German chemical giant is building and operating an offshore wind farm in cooperation with its Chinese partner Mingyang.

According to a company announcement, BASF intends to pump up to 10 billion euros into the new Zhanjiang site in southern China.

This would be the highest single investment in the company’s history.

BASF site completely supplied with renewable energy and green electricity

In the future, the BASF site in Zhanjiang in the province of Guangdong, which is currently being built, will be completely supplied with electricity, as the company announced on Friday in Ludwigshafen. The wind farm is expected to have an output of 500 megawatts after completion in 2025. The building permit from the Chinese authorities is still pending. BASF did not provide any financial details.

Offshore wind farms: New field for chemical giant BASF?

Offshore wind farm means that wind turbines to generate electricity are erected off the coast at sea, where there are more and more persistent winds than on land. BASF has a 10 percent stake in the joint venture, while the Chinese partner Mingyang holds 90 percent of the shares. A first BASF production plant for engineering plastics required by the automotive and electronics industries went into operation in September 2022.

BASF’s third-largest production facility worldwide

Zhanjiang will be BASF's third-largest production site in the world after Ludwigshafen and Antwerp when it is complete – planned for 2030. Critics complain that the chemical company is making itself too dependent on China with the billion-euro investment and point to smoldering geopolitical tensions with Taiwan.

Greentech Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co ist BASF Partner

The Chinese company Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd. (also known as Mingyang Wind Power) is a leading wind power equipment manufacturer in China.

Mingyang is particularly well-known for the design, manufacture and installation of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company produces wind turbines with different capacities that were suitable for different environments and applications. Their technology included both traditional horizontal and vertical axis wind turbines.

Greentech @ BASF

So far, BASF is not known for many commitments in the field of wind energy or offshore – however, the group is active in various other areas of environmental protection and green tech, including:

